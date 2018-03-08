Russell Crowe is auctioning off a $35,000 dinosaur skull that he bought from Leonardo DiCaprio

news

Actor Russell Crowe is auctioning off more than 200 of his personal items following his divorce from Danielle Spencer, including a dinosaur skull that he purchased from Leonardo DiCaprio, IndieWire reports.

Crowe's auction is taking place through Sotheby's Australia on April 7, and the event boasts a strikingly direct title — "Russell Crowe: The Art of Divorce."



The items up for auction from Crowe include artwork, film memorabilia, and the mounted skull of a Mosasaur that Crowe "acquired from" DiCaprio in 2008. Sotheby's lists the dinosaur skull at an estimated worth of between $35,000 and $40,000.

"The fossil relative of the monitor lizard family, which includes the Komodo Drago, the Mosasaur was a giant, serpentine marine reptile, which was prevalent during the Late Cretaceous Period, approximately 65 million years ago," Sotheby's writes of the fossil. "Mosasaurs were formidable hunters, with a double-hinged jaw and a flexible skull enabling them to eat their prey whole."

Crowe is also selling off a suede leather jock strap that he wore in the 2005 film "Cinderella Man." Sotheby's estimates its worth between $500 and $600.

Sotheby's writes that all items, including the dinosaur skull and jock strap, will be "accompanied by a letter from Russell Crowe stating his ownership."

If you're so inclined, you can register for an auction paddle here.