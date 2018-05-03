Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Ryan Reynolds doesn't know if 'Deadpool 3' will happen because he doesn't want to keep 'taking everything away' from the character


Ryan Reynolds doesn't know if 'Deadpool 3' will happen because he doesn't want to keep 'taking everything away' from the character

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Ryan Reynolds, the actor behind Deadpool, doesn't know if there will be a "Deadpool 3" despite the success of the character on the big screen. If there is, though, he said "it could be anything" and not necessarily a "big comic book movie."

  • Actor Ryan Reynolds is unsure whether "Deadpool 3" will happen despite the success of the first movie and an anticipated sequel coming to theaters this month.
  • Reynolds told Entertainment Weekly that "in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that."
  • A "Deadpool" spin-off movie called "X-Force" is in the works that Reynolds can still picture the character in, though.
  • If there is another "Deadpool" movie, Reynolds doesn't think it needs to be a "big comic book movie," and said "it could be anything."

Despite the commercial and critical success of "Deadpool," and an anticipated sequel coming this month, actor Ryan Reynolds doesn't know if there will be a "Deadpool 3."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reynolds seemed unsure about the ability to continue Deadpool's story arc for more solo movies.

"I really don't know if there will be a 'Deadpool 3,' I really don't," he told EW. "I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that."

However, he went on to say that he can picture Deadpool in movies other than his own, such as the "X-Force" movie that is in the works, or another team-up movie.

"I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously," Reynolds continued. "I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe. I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do."

In "Deadpool 2," Deadpool puts a team together, called the X-Force, to save a young mutant from Josh Brolin's villain, Cable.

If there is another "Deadpool" movie, though, Reynolds doesn't think it needs to be a "big comic book movie."

"It could be anything," he said. "'Deadpool' could be a Sundance film."

The future of the "Deadpool" movies is up in the air for more reasons than just Reynolds' uncertainty. Once the Disney/Fox deal is finalized, Disney — which also owns Marvel — will acquire Fox's superhero properties, including Deadpool, the X-Men, and Fantastic Four. Disney's plan for those characters is unclear.

"Deadpool" in 2016 became a surprise box office and critical hit. The movie grossed over $783 million worldwide and has an 83% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

"Deadpool 2" comes to theaters May 18.

