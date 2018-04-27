Sci-fi and fantasy are dominating Netflix — and subscribers can expect a lot more in the future

news

"Science fiction and fantasy" became the most popular genre of Netflix original show among subscribers in Q1 of 2018, according to data compiled by the analytics firm Ampere Analysis.

Netflix has been able to "anticipate" an increase in demand for the genre by rapidly expanding its production of original sci-fi and fantasy shows and movies, according to Ampere.

More than one quarter (29%) of upcoming Netflix originals are in the sci-fi and fantasy category, higher than any other genre.

Science fiction and fantasy are dominating Netflix, and subscribers can expect a lot more of it in the coming months.

"Sci-fi and fantasy" became the most popular genre of Netflix original show in Q1 of 2018, and the streaming service has been able to "anticipate" an increase in demand for the genre by rapidly expanding its production of original sci-fi and fantasy shows and movies, according to the analytics firm Ampere Analysis.

The genre overtook comedy as the most popular Netflix original category, with 12% of subscribers choosing it as their favorite genre of show, according to Ampere.

In Q1 of 2017, comedy was the most popular genre, with 14% of subscribers calling it their favorite category on the service. Comedy dropped to a second-place 11% in Q1 of 2018, and it's currently followed by action and adventure in third place.

To meet this change in customer preference, more than one quarter (29%) of Netflix's upcoming original content fits into the sci-fi and fantasy category, Ampere said.

This follows the continued success of Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things," which released its second season in October 2017 after debuting in July 2016.

Netflix has followed "Stranger Things" with sci-fi series like "The OA," "Altered Carbon," and a new reboot of the 1960s series "Lost in Space." On Thursday, Netflix ordered another sci-fi series, "Another Life," which centers on an alien mission and stars "Battlestar Galactica" actress Katee Sackhoff.

The company has also released a number of sci-fi films, like "The Cloverfield Paradox," and it handled international distribution for the Natalie Portman-led film "Annihilation" this year.

Netflix's push comes as its competitors are also pursuing high-cost series in the genre.

Following the success of its fantasy series "Game of Thrones," HBO is now on its second season of the sci-fi series "Westworld," which costs an estimated $8 million to $8.3 million per episode. Netflix's streaming rival, Amazon, in pursuit of its own "Game of Thrones," will reportedly be spending $1 billion on a "Lord of the Rings" series.

"Netflix uses sophisticated customer analytics to rapidly respond to changes in subscriber taste, so as demand for Sci-Fi and Fantasy grows, so does the amount of commissioned content," Ampere analysts wrote, adding the following chart to depict the corresponding shifts: