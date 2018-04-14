news

In some parts of the world especially the developed west cars are just a means of transportation where as in sub Saharan African region owning a car puts an individual in a class.

Cars are seen as luxury products exclusive to the rich in most African countries.

Although the automobile industries are based in the developed world, consumers in that region tend to demand less cars due to ride sharing apps, smart and quick transport systems etc.

The idea of cars as a service instead of something bought, owned and aspired to seemed like a foregone conclusion to the west

Travelling down to the global south the story is quite different because there is mad rush amongst mellinnials to own cars.

For many consumers in Africa, secondhand is their first thought when it comes to securing a car.

Today, 8 in 10 youngsters shop secondhand cars instead of brand new ones, according to research by thredUP.

It’s a movement that’s been gaining momentum since the recession in 2008.

The research further states that this trend is popular in the global south due to poor income levels as well as packages for purchasing cars.

Now, motor selling companies are re-strategizing to redefine the situation. One such company is CFAO Motors Ghana.

The company has launched a package that makes it possible for people to think of buying new cars rather than used ones.

Marketing Manager of CFAO Motors Ghana Eric Osei Annor spoke to Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa and explained that the "Suzuki by CFAO embarked on this promotion to create the avenue for the public to purchase brand new cars at a discount instead of used cars from overseas countries with no insurance, warranty and not friendly for our terrain. It's an exciting promotion that brings two worlds of Style and Comfort in Suzuki's 1.2 ltr Dzire and 1.4 ltr Baleno models".

Exhibition is ongoing till 15th April 2018 at the Accra mall and it is a fine time to pass by, see and feel the models on display.

There are sales representative who are glad to assist you with details on discounts as well as other packages.

CFAO Motors Ghana is the Ghanaian subsidiary of CFAO Automotive, the largest automobile network in Africa and the French overseas territories.