New World Wealth and AfrAsia Bank have released a combined wealth report for 2017.

This report gives a detailed review of the wealth sector in Africa, including HNWI trends, luxury trends and wealth management trends from 2006 to 2016.

According to the report, Mauritius retains its spot as the wealthiest country in Africa. Wealth per person for those living in Mauritius increased from $21,700 to $25,700 in one year.

Conversely, people living in Zimbabwe are the poorest, with $200 per person. As per the report, South Africa was the most popular destination for the super-rich, with approximately 15,000 multi-millionaires visiting the country in one year.

What do they drive?

Acquiring luxurious car are a part of the lifestyle of the super rich. Rich people can go an extra mile to purchase that luxury car even if it will hurt the wallet.

According to the New World Wealth and AfrAsia Bank's latest wealth report, top luxury cars are the first love of the super rich individuals in Africa.

The following sports cars are also popular, especially in South Africa.

1. Rolls Royce Phantom

Rolls Royce Phantom is in a peculiar position when it comes to imagining the future of luxury transportation is the first luxury sports car on the rich list in Africa.

2.Ferrari F12berlinetta

The Ferrari F12berlinetta (also unofficially referred to as the F12 Berlinetta or the F12, and unofficially stylized as the F12Bfor short) is a front mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive grand tourer produced by Italian sports car manufacturer Ferrari.

3.Rolls-Royce Ghost

The Rolls-Royce Ghost is a British luxury car manufactured by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. The "Ghost" nameplate, named in honour of the Silver Ghost, a car first produced in 1906, was announced in April 2009 at the Auto Shanghai show.

4.Ferrari 458 Italia

Ferrari unveiled their new GTE class racer in 2011 to take part in Championships sanctioned by ACO and FIA. As instruments of pure speed, few cars can touch the 458 Italia and its convertible counterpart, the 458 Spider. Powered by a 562-hp V-8 mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and riding on an F1-inspired suspension, the mid-engined 458 is as pure a sports car as anything on the road.

5. Ferrari California

The Ferrari California is a grand touring sports car produced by the Italian manufacturer Ferrari. It is a two-door 2+2 hard top convertible.

6.Bentley Continental

The Bentley Continental GT is a grand tourer produced by the British automaker Bentley Motors since 2003. Powerful, refined, luxurious, exhilarating: this is grand touring as it is meant to be.

7. Aston Martin DB9

The Aston Martin DB9 is a British grand tourer first shown by Aston Martin at the 2003 Frankfurt Auto Show. The Aston Martin DB9 GT is the most elegant expression of a sports grand tourer, its DNA echoing the iconic DB GT models of its lineage.

8. Porsche 911 Turbo

The Porsche 911 is a two-door, 2+2 high performance and one of the most powerful sports cars made since 1963 by Porsche AG of Stuttgart, Germany.