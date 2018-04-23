Seeking nominations for the most innovative marketing executives in the world

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Business Insider is looking for nominations for its annual list of the most innovative chief marketing officers in the industry.

Proctor &amp; Gamble chief brand officer Marc Pritchard, who was No. 1 on 2017's list play

Proctor & Gamble chief brand officer Marc Pritchard, who was No. 1 on 2017's list

(Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

We're seeking nominations for Business Insider's third-annual list of the most innovative CMOs in the world. We want to hear from you.

Please submit your ideas via this anonymous survey.

These executives are the pioneers, visionaries and changemakers facing the challenges of modern marketing head-on — and innovating on a daily basis.

They are pioneers when it comes to figuring out new ways of melding data and marketing, crafting new ways to creatively reach consumers and generally turning traditional advertising on its head.

They don't necessarily have to hold the CMO title, but they should be senior marketing executives at consumer brands who are leading change at their own companies as well as the industry at large.

Criteria and methodology

The ranking will be determined by factors including the breadth of the marketing executive's role and responsibilities, the size of the brand, the effect the leader has had on the marketing and advertising industry at large and how his or her marketing efforts have impacted company performance.

We are relying on our reporting, and we are also bringing together an advisory council of independent experts to submit nominations and review our ranking. These individuals bring years of experience in the industry to the task.

Check out last year's ranking here.

Again, please submit your nominations here. The entries are anonymous unless you choose to include your contact information. Please include as much detail as to why each individual deserves to be recognized.

The deadline for submissions is May 4, 2018.

