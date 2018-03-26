Home > Business Insider > Tech >

'Silicon Valley' hid a killer Facebook burn in its new intro that you may have missed (FB, TWC)


  Published:

  • HBO's hit show "Silicon Valley" returned for its fifth season on Sunday night, and it took a jab at Facebook during its new opening intro.
  • In addition to roasting Facebook, the show also gave a shoutout to the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, whose logo you can now briefly glimpse in the opening credits.

Facebook is one of the companies at the heart of the real Silicon Valley in California. So "Silicon Valley," the TV show, can't help making fun of it.

In the new intro for the first episode of season five, which aired Sunday, the HBO show sneaked in a subtle Facebook dig.

Check it out:

Russian trolls were active on Facebook groups and pages during the 2016 presidential campaign, with Russian actors buying ads meant to divide the US and even using Facebook to organize in-person rallies on American soil.

Russian Facebook isn't the only joke in this year's opening — the hot cryptocurrency startup Coinbase now has a logo that's visible in the intro.

Check out our previous "Silicon Valley" opening coverage here.

