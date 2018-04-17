SLOW BURN: The 13 movies that took the longest time to make $100 million at the box office

Many films, like Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction," have raked in money on a slow burn.
Most record-setting blockbuster films reach nine-figure grosses by getting off to a hot start, as Marvel's "Black Panther" did at the start of this year.
To find out which movies took the most time to reach the nine-figure mark at the domestic box office, we turned to Box Office Mojo for its ranking on the subject.
Here are the 13 movies that took the longest to reach $100 million at the US box office, ranked by the number of days they took:
Days to $100 million: 143
Domestic gross: $100,012,499
Global gross: $366,101,666
Days to $100 million: 148
Domestic gross: $241,438,208
Global gross: $368,744,044
Days to $100 million: 150
Domestic gross: $106,593,296
Global gross: $145,793,296
Days to $100 million: 150
Domestic gross: $100,492,203
Global gross: $216,763,646
Days to $100 million: 152
Domestic gross: $108,423,489
Global gross: N/A
Days to $100 million: 156
Domestic gross: $101,599,005
Global gross: $174,999,005
Days to $100 million: 163
Domestic gross: $103,046,663
Global gross: $173,046,663
Days to $100 million: 178
Domestic gross: $107,928,762
Global gross: $213,928,762
Days to $100 million: 185
Domestic gross: $130,096,601
Global gross: $356,296,601
Days to $100 million: 194
Domestic gross: $100,138,851
Global gross: $325,338,851
Days to $100 million: 218
Domestic gross: $100,125,643
Global gross: $327,311,859
Days to $100 million: 221
Domestic gross: $100,317,794
Global gross: $289,317,794
Days to $100 million: 221
Domestic gross: $101,157,447
Global gross: $159,157,447