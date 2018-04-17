Home > Business Insider > Tech >

SLOW BURN: The 13 movies that took the longest time to make $100 million at the box office


SLOW BURN: The 13 movies that took the longest time to make $100 million at the box office

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Many films, like Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction," have raked in money on a slow burn.

"Pulp Fiction." play

"Pulp Fiction."

(Miramax)

Most record-setting blockbuster films reach nine-figure grosses by getting off to a hot start, as Marvel's "Black Panther" did at the start of this year.

But many other films, like Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction," have instead raked in money on a slow burn.

To find out which movies took the most time to reach the nine-figure mark at the domestic box office, we turned to Box Office Mojo for its ranking on the subject.

Here are the 13 movies that took the longest to reach $100 million at the US box office, ranked by the number of days they took:

13. "Die Hard: With A Vengeance" (1995) — 143 days

13. "Die Hard: With A Vengeance" (1995) — 143 days play

13. "Die Hard: With A Vengeance" (1995) — 143 days

(20th Century Fox)

Days to $100 million: 143

Domestic gross: $100,012,499

Global gross: $366,101,666



12. "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" (2002) — 148 days

12. "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" (2002) — 148 days play

12. "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" (2002) — 148 days

(Gold Circle Films)

Days to $100 million: 148

Domestic gross: $241,438,208

Global gross: $368,744,044



11. "Driving Miss Daisy" (1989) — 150 days

11. "Driving Miss Daisy" (1989) — 150 days play

11. "Driving Miss Daisy" (1989) — 150 days

(Warner Bros.)

Days to $100 million: 150

Domestic gross: $106,593,296

Global gross: $145,793,296



10. "Million Dollar Baby" (2004) — 150 days

10. "Million Dollar Baby" (2004) — 150 days play

10. "Million Dollar Baby" (2004) — 150 days

(Warner Bros.)

Days to $100 million: 150

Domestic gross: $100,492,203

Global gross: $216,763,646



9. "Terms of Endearment" (1983) — 152 days

9. "Terms of Endearment" (1983) — 152 days play

9. "Terms of Endearment" (1983) — 152 days

(Paramount Pictures)

Days to $100 million: 152

Domestic gross: $108,423,489

Global gross: N/A



8. "Sleeping with the Enemy" (1991) — 156 days

8. "Sleeping with the Enemy" (1991) — 156 days play

8. "Sleeping with the Enemy" (1991) — 156 days

(20th Century Fox)

Days to $100 million: 156

Domestic gross: $101,599,005

Global gross: $174,999,005



7. "Scream" (1996) — 163 days

7. "Scream" (1996) — 163 days play

7. "Scream" (1996) — 163 days

(Dimension Films)

Days to $100 million: 163

Domestic gross: $103,046,663

Global gross: $173,046,663



6. "Pulp Fiction" (1994) — 178 days

6. "Pulp Fiction" (1994) — 178 days play

6. "Pulp Fiction" (1994) — 178 days

(Miramax)

Days to $100 million: 178

Domestic gross: $107,928,762

Global gross: $213,928,762



5. "American Beauty" (1999) — 185 days

5. "American Beauty" (1999) — 185 days play

5. "American Beauty" (1999) — 185 days

(Dreamworks)

Days to $100 million: 185

Domestic gross: $130,096,601

Global gross: $356,296,601



4. "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996) — 194 days

4. "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996) — 194 days play

4. "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996) — 194 days

(Disney)

Days to $100 million: 194

Domestic gross: $100,138,851

Global gross: $325,338,851



3. "Se7en" (1995) — 218 days

3. "Se7en" (1995) — 218 days play

3. "Se7en" (1995) — 218 days

(New Line Cinema)

Days to $100 million: 218

Domestic gross: $100,125,643

Global gross: $327,311,859



2. "Shakespeare in Love" (1998) — 221 days

2. "Shakespeare in Love" (1998) — 221 days play

2. "Shakespeare in Love" (1998) — 221 days

(Miramax)

Days to $100 million: 221

Domestic gross: $100,317,794

Global gross: $289,317,794



1. "Unforgiven" (1992) — 318 days

1. "Unforgiven" (1992) — 318 days play

1. "Unforgiven" (1992) — 318 days

(Warner Bros.)

Days to $100 million: 221

Domestic gross: $101,157,447

Global gross: $159,157,447



