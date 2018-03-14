Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Snapchat's Maps feature visualized the national student walkouts against gun violence in a stunning way


Tech Snapchat's Maps feature visualized the national student walkouts against gun violence in a stunning way

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Snapchat really put the size of the national student walkouts into perspective.

Snapchat Map play

Snapchat Map

(Screenshot)

  • Thousands of students walked out of their schools Wednesday to protest gun violence in the US and demand action from lawmakers.
  • Snapchat's Snap Maps are helping visualize the national moment in an incredible way.

Snapchat's Snap Map is helping users around the world visualize the massive movement protesting US gun violence that is being led by high-school students.

That dotted map is the result of 3,000 protests nationwide. The protests, which took the form of walkouts from school, were organized in response to the mass shooting that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14.

Snapchat's popular Snap Map feature lets users locate friends and events on a map, with a heat map for context, and then lets you tap for footage. Similar screenshots of the Map feature were shared when South Florida students organized walkouts in February in honor of the victims.

Using crowdsourcing, Snapchat's Map helps show observers the moment's impact in a way news broadcasts may not be able to.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech The 20 best smartphones in the worldbullet
2 Tech Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76bullet
3 Tech 23 health benefits of marijuanabullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech An island nation that told a libertarian 'seasteading' group it could build a floating city has pulled out of the deal
Physicist Stephen Hawking sits on stage during an announcement of the Breakthrough Starshot initiative with investor Yuri Milner in New York April 12, 2016.
Tech A brief history of Stephen Hawking's time on planet Earth in one graphic
Stephen Hawking in April 2016.
Tech Stephen Hawking has died at 76 — here are some of the most remarkable and memorable things he ever said
Alicia Vikander in "Tomb Raider."
Tech How to get incredibly ripped like Alicia Vikander did to play Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider'