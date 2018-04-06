Spotify could announce a $155 Amazon Alexa-powered gadget for cars at a mysterious event on April 24th

news

On Friday, Spotify invited members of the press to a mysterious event in New York City on April 24th, where it promises an announcement.

The subject of Spotify's event is completely unknown at this point. One possibility could be a rumored Spotify device, designed for vehicles, that would let you control your music playback with your voice. potify declined to comment for this story.

The device was first seen on Reddit back in February, when users posted screenshots from the Spotify app showing a pre-order offer for an unannounced and unreleased Spotify device:

The supposed offer, as spotted by Reddit users, included the device itself, which would come with Amazon's Alexa smart voice assistant built in. One user said that Spotify was offering it, along with a 4G data connection for music, for $12.99 a month, with a 12-month commitment, for $155 total.

Another Reddit user posted that they received a similar offer in the Spotify app, with a difference. They were offered the device for a one-time payment of $155, which would also include the 4G data service.

Apart from the the offers, which appear to have been rolled out in error by Spotify, nothing is officially known about these mysterious devices. However, given the timing, it seems very possible that Spotify will roll out this device.

Spotify went public on Tuesday under the SPOT trading name, where its stock started trading at $165.50 a share. Shares are priced at $147.92 at the time of writing.