Home > Business Insider > Tech >

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' director Rian Johnson says Russian bots launched a coordinated campaign to save General Hux


Tech 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' director Rian Johnson says Russian bots launched a coordinated campaign to save General Hux

  • Published: , Refreshed:

An online Russian campaign desperately wanted General Hux to survive "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," according to director Rian Johnson.

null play

null

(Disney/Lucasfilm)

  • In the documentary "The Director and the Jedi," which premiered at South by Southwest on Monday, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson says Russian bots launched an online campaign in an effort to save General Hux in the film.
  • Johnson says Russian accounts tried to influence the film's storyline to ensure Hux survives by using the hashtag #HuxLive targeted at Johnson's social media.
  • The documentary is now available with the digital release of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

It's often hard to survive in the "Star Wars" universe, but a certain character had the full support of Russian bots to make it through "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Film School Rejects reports that, in the documentary "The Director and the Jedi" that premiered at SXSW on Monday, director Rian Johnson addresses a highly coordinated effort from Russian bots online to sway the storyline of the film in order to protect General Hux.

Hux is played by actor Domhnall Gleeson and is a military leader for the evil First Order. He's also a bit of a comedic punching bag in the movies. According to Film School Rejects, Johnson says that Russian accounts targeted Johnson's social media with the hashtag #HuxLive in an attempt to ensure that Hux survived "The Last Jedi" (spoiler: he did).

“It’s amazing,” Johnson says. “There’s a coordinated effort by these Russian accounts. Hundreds of them.”

We're unsure why Russian bots were so invested in General Hux. Maybe Gleeson is their favorite Weasley brother from the "Harry Potter" films.

While Hux does survive, his authority is challenged by Kylo Ren. It remains to be seen what the Russian bots think of this, and whether they will launch another online campaign when "Star Wars: "Episode IX" is released next year.

In the meantime, "The Director and the Jedi" is now available with the digital release of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech 23 health benefits of marijuanabullet
2 Tech The 20 best smartphones in the worldbullet
3 Tech A Harvard doctor says these are the best exercises for your bodybullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

elon musk
Tech Elon Musk has reportedly poached writers from The Onion to work on a secret comedy project
Trump talks with a US Customs and Border Protection patrol agent at the wall prototypes.
Tech Trump may have just dropped a hint about his favorite designs for the border wall
null
Tech Fitbit just unveiled its $200 answer to the Apple Watch — here's what it can do (FIT)
null
Tech Apple's next big event starts on June 4 — here are 5 announcements we're expecting