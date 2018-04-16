Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Surreal photos from Coachella take you inside the most famous music festival on Earth


Tech Surreal photos from Coachella take you inside the most famous music festival on Earth

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Coachella may be having its greatest year on record. Here are best photos from the annual arts and music festival.

Beyonce performs onstage during 2018 Coachella. play

Beyonce performs onstage during 2018 Coachella.

(Larry Busacca/Getty)

Coachella may be having its greatest year on record.

Fans are losing their minds over one jaw-dropping show after the next at the annual music and arts festival hosted in Indio, California. Though, Coachella is now being called "Beychella" on Twitter, after Beyoncé delivered the headliner-performance of a lifetime on Saturday night.

Here's what you're missing at Coachella 2018.

Let's just jump right in: Beyoncé slayed Coachella better than any artist in history.

Let's just jump right in: Beyoncé slayed Coachella better than any artist in history. play

Let's just jump right in: Beyoncé slayed Coachella better than any artist in history.

(Larry Busacca/Getty)


Queen Bey brought out Destiny's Child, Solange, and Jay-Z for a truly inspired set.

Queen Bey brought out Destiny's Child, Solange, and Jay-Z for a truly inspired set. play

Queen Bey brought out Destiny's Child, Solange, and Jay-Z for a truly inspired set.

(Larry Busacca/Getty)


It took no fewer than a hundred backup performers, three months of rehearsals, and five costume changes. Critics and entertainers are calling it the GOAT Coachella show.

It took no fewer than a hundred backup performers, three months of rehearsals, and five costume changes. Critics and entertainers are calling it the GOAT Coachella show. play

It took no fewer than a hundred backup performers, three months of rehearsals, and five costume changes. Critics and entertainers are calling it the GOAT Coachella show.

(Larry Busacca/Getty)

Read more: Beyoncé gave what fans are calling the greatest show in history at Coachella — here's what happened



This girl was everyone on the internet watching the livestream.



Coachella is an annual music and arts festival that packs tons of megastar artists into two weekends.

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival that packs tons of megastar artists into two weekends. play

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival that packs tons of megastar artists into two weekends.

(Amy Harris/AP)


Over 700,000 festival-goers will descend on the desert stage this year.

Over 700,000 festival-goers will descend on the desert stage this year. play

Over 700,000 festival-goers will descend on the desert stage this year.

(Amy Harris/AP)

Source: San Diego Union Tribune



Maybe the second coolest thing to happen at Coachella this year? It added a 40,000-square-foot food hall called the Indio Central Market that features 15 different restaurants. Nom.

Maybe the second coolest thing to happen at Coachella this year? It added a 40,000-square-foot food hall called the Indio Central Market that features 15 different restaurants. Nom. play

Maybe the second coolest thing to happen at Coachella this year? It added a 40,000-square-foot food hall called the Indio Central Market that features 15 different restaurants. Nom.

(Amy Harris/AP)


Danielle Haim of sister-band Haim rocked the show.

Danielle Haim of sister-band Haim rocked the show. play

Danielle Haim of sister-band Haim rocked the show.

(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)


MØ surprised fans by inviting friend Charli XCX to perform on stage.

MØ surprised fans by inviting friend Charli XCX to perform on stage. play

MØ surprised fans by inviting friend Charli XCX to perform on stage.

(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)


Tyler, the Creator ran through cuts from his albums "Flower Boy," "Wolf," and more.

Tyler, the Creator ran through cuts from his albums "Flower Boy," "Wolf," and more. play

Tyler, the Creator ran through cuts from his albums "Flower Boy," "Wolf," and more.

(Amy Harris/AP)


A very pregnant Cardi B celebrated her No. 1 album with her "Invasion of Privacy" collaborators G-Eazy (pictured), Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, YG, and 21 Savage.

A very pregnant Cardi B celebrated her No. 1 album with her "Invasion of Privacy" collaborators G-Eazy (pictured), Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, YG, and 21 Savage. play

A very pregnant Cardi B celebrated her No. 1 album with her "Invasion of Privacy" collaborators G-Eazy (pictured), Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, YG, and 21 Savage.

(Amy Harris/AP)


The show from Brockhampton's Ameer Vann, Kevin Abstract, and Merlyn Wood was lit.

The show from Brockhampton's Ameer Vann, Kevin Abstract, and Merlyn Wood was lit. play

The show from Brockhampton's Ameer Vann, Kevin Abstract, and Merlyn Wood was lit.

(Amy Harris/AP)


The Weeknd gave people something to talk about during his emotional set.

The Weeknd gave people something to talk about during his emotional set. play

The Weeknd gave people something to talk about during his emotional set.

(Amy Harris/AP)


After a breakup with Selena Gomez about six months ago, The Weeknd was choked up and tearful while singing his breakup song "Call Out My Name" about the female pop star.

After a breakup with Selena Gomez about six months ago, The Weeknd was choked up and tearful while singing his breakup song "Call Out My Name" about the female pop star. play

After a breakup with Selena Gomez about six months ago, The Weeknd was choked up and tearful while singing his breakup song "Call Out My Name" about the female pop star.

(Amy Harris/AP)


Festival-goers tore up the fashion scene, as usual.

Festival-goers tore up the fashion scene, as usual. play

Festival-goers tore up the fashion scene, as usual.

(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)


Their fashion kept cool in 90 degree heat.

Their fashion kept cool in 90 degree heat. play

Their fashion kept cool in 90 degree heat.

(Presley Ann/Getty)


Flower crowns — once a staple of Coachella culture — were surprisingly sparse.

Flower crowns — once a staple of Coachella culture — were surprisingly sparse. play

Flower crowns — once a staple of Coachella culture — were surprisingly sparse.

(Presley Ann/Getty)


These Beyoncé fans wore "Beychella" jerseys before the word started trending on Twitter.

These Beyoncé fans wore "Beychella" jerseys before the word started trending on Twitter. play

These Beyoncé fans wore "Beychella" jerseys before the word started trending on Twitter.

(Amy Harris/AP)


Dare we say the art installations at Coachella caught up to Burning Man's reputation this year?

Dare we say the art installations at Coachella caught up to Burning Man's reputation this year? play

Dare we say the art installations at Coachella caught up to Burning Man's reputation this year?

(Christopher Polk/Getty)


There was something magical around every corner.

There was something magical around every corner. play

There was something magical around every corner.

(Christopher Polk/Getty)


An installation called "Supernova" was a popular Instagram destination for festival-goers.

An installation called "Supernova" was a popular Instagram destination for festival-goers. play

An installation called "Supernova" was a popular Instagram destination for festival-goers.

(Rich Fury/Getty)


The immersive visual experience was visceral.

The immersive visual experience was visceral. play

The immersive visual experience was visceral.

(Amy Harris/AP)


Even the stage tents are stunning.

Even the stage tents are stunning. play

Even the stage tents are stunning.

(Rich Fury/Getty)


2018 could be a Coachella festival for the books.

2018 could be a Coachella festival for the books. play

2018 could be a Coachella festival for the books.

(Presley Ann/Getty)


We'll continue to update this post with new photos throughout the weekend.

We'll continue to update this post with new photos throughout the weekend. play

We'll continue to update this post with new photos throughout the weekend.

(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech A desperately thin whale washed up dead on a beach with 29 kg of...bullet
2 Finance Secondhand cars are the first thought for a growing number of...bullet
3 Tech Critics are tearing apart The Rock's new movie 'Rampage,'...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

"Rampage."
Tech The Rock's 'Rampage' beats out 'A Quiet Place' to top the box office — and does even better overseas (TWX)
null
Tech The boxing trainer brothers of Victoria's Secret models each reveal the best exercise to do if you're short on time
A rescued baby sloth rests over a stuffed toy at the Sloth Sanctuary in Cahuita de Limon August 25, 2010.
Tech Sloths are some of the slowest animals in the world — here's why
The Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame, on the shore of Lake Erie in Cleveland, Ohio.
Tech Inside the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: How the museum reinvented itself to bring an annual record $199 million to Cleveland, Ohio