Surreal photos from Coachella take you inside the most famous music festival on Earth

Coachella may be having its greatest year on record.
Fans are losing their minds over one jaw-dropping show after the next at the annual music and arts festival hosted in Indio, California. Though, Coachella is now being called "Beychella" on Twitter, after Beyoncé delivered the headliner-performance of a lifetime on Saturday night.
Here's what you're missing at Coachella 2018.
Let's just jump right in: Beyoncé slayed Coachella better than any artist in history.
Queen Bey brought out Destiny's Child, Solange, and Jay-Z for a truly inspired set.
It took no fewer than a hundred backup performers, three months of rehearsals, and five costume changes. Critics and entertainers are calling it the GOAT Coachella show.
This girl was everyone on the internet watching the livestream.
Coachella is an annual music and arts festival that packs tons of megastar artists into two weekends.
Over 700,000 festival-goers will descend on the desert stage this year.
Source: San Diego Union Tribune
Maybe the second coolest thing to happen at Coachella this year? It added a 40,000-square-foot food hall called the Indio Central Market that features 15 different restaurants. Nom.
Danielle Haim of sister-band Haim rocked the show.
MØ surprised fans by inviting friend Charli XCX to perform on stage.
Tyler, the Creator ran through cuts from his albums "Flower Boy," "Wolf," and more.
A very pregnant Cardi B celebrated her No. 1 album with her "Invasion of Privacy" collaborators G-Eazy (pictured), Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, YG, and 21 Savage.
The show from Brockhampton's Ameer Vann, Kevin Abstract, and Merlyn Wood was lit.
The Weeknd gave people something to talk about during his emotional set.
After a breakup with Selena Gomez about six months ago, The Weeknd was choked up and tearful while singing his breakup song "Call Out My Name" about the female pop star.
Festival-goers tore up the fashion scene, as usual.
Their fashion kept cool in 90 degree heat.
Flower crowns — once a staple of Coachella culture — were surprisingly sparse.
These Beyoncé fans wore "Beychella" jerseys before the word started trending on Twitter.
Dare we say the art installations at Coachella caught up to Burning Man's reputation this year?
There was something magical around every corner.
An installation called "Supernova" was a popular Instagram destination for festival-goers.
The immersive visual experience was visceral.
Even the stage tents are stunning.
2018 could be a Coachella festival for the books.
We'll continue to update this post with new photos throughout the weekend.
