Tech :  11 key findings from one of the most comprehensive reports ever on the health effects of vaping

The National Academies of Sciences considered roughly 5,000 studies to include in its analysis and combed through the findings of more than 800 studies.
It's been almost a decade since the first vape pen hit store shelves. The whiteboard marker-sized devices, which vaporized liquid nicotine rather than burning tobacco and creating tar, were designed as a healthier alternative to cancer-causing conventional cigarettes.
Since then, thousands of models of vape pens have been made available, but a question among public health researchers continued to linger: Do these devices help smokers quit or glorify a potentially unhealthy habit?
The answer, according to a large new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, is a little bit of both.
While vaping may help adults quit conventional cigarettes, the practice may also encourage young people to start, the authors of the report found. Still, although vaping comes with health risks, it is likely to be far less harmful overall than smoking conventional cigarettes.
”E-cigarettes cannot be simply categorized as either beneficial or harmful,” David Eaton, the chair of the committee that wrote the report and the dean and vice provost of the Graduate School of the University of Washington, Seattle, said in a statement.
Eaton said that in certain circumstances — such as when teens use them and become addicted to nicotine — e-cigarettes' "adverse effects clearly warrant concern." But in other cases — like when adults turn to e-cigs to quit smoking — "they offer an opportunity to reduce smoking-related illness.”
For his report, Eaton and his team reviewed roughly 5,000 studies and narrowed down their analysis to include findings from more than 800 papers. In line with the Academies' previous approach to other drugs, the new report pools its findings on e-cigarettes into categories based on how much evidence there is to draw a conclusion.
When there is only limited evidence that there's a relationship between two things, such as vaping and cancer, the researchers use the phrase "limited evidence." The same logic applies when there is conclusive evidence for such a relationship.
Here are some of their key findings:
Despite these conclusions, the big question of whether e-cigarettes have an overall positive or negative impact on public health remains unanswered.
"Given their relatively recent introduction, there has been little time for a scientific body of evidence to develop on the health effects of e-cigarettes," the authors write in their report. In other words, only time will tell.