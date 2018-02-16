Tech :  12 fan-favorite shows Netflix has revived or rebooted, ranked from worst to best

news

Netflix has been doing nostalgia better than just about anyone in recent years.

As the company has leaned into making its own shows, a big piece of its strategy has been reviving fan favorites like "Full House," "Arrested Development," and "Gilmore Girls." Most recently, the service brought back the reality series "Queer Eye."

Given Netflix's love of data, this commitment to nostalgia makes sense.

If you can see that people keep binge-watching "Gilmore Girls" over and over again, why not make a new series? You already know there's an audience for it. (That seems to have translated into viewership, at least for the "Gilmore Girls" and "Full House" revivals).

But are these revivals any good?

To try and answer that question, we turned to reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and looked at what the critics had to say. Here's a list of shows Netflix has brought back from the dead, ranked from worst to best in critical reception, along with a short description (we excluded kids' shows). We also split the two versions of "Wet Hot American Summer" for clarity.

Nathan McAlone contributed to an earlier version of this post.

12. "Fuller House" — 32%

Critic rating: 32%

Audience rating: 73%

Previous network: ABC

Netflix description: "The Tanner family's adventures continue as DJ Tanner-Fuller shares a home with her sister Stephanie and friend Kimmy who help raise her three boys."

11. "The Killing" (Season 4) — 47%

Critic rating: 47%

Audience rating: 80%

Previous network: AMC

Netflix description: "Seattle homicide detectives Sarah Linden and Stephen Holder are deeply affected by the murders they investigate in this dark, acclaimed crime series."

10. "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later" — 76%

Critic rating: 76%

Audience rating: 70%

Previous network: Film by USA Films

Netflix description: "A decade after their wild summer as junior counselors, the gang reunites for a weekend of bonding, hanky-panky and hair-raising adventures."

9. "Arrested Development" (Season 4) — 78%

Critic rating: 78%

Audience rating: 78%

Previous network: Fox

Netflix description: "It's the Emmy-winning story of a wealthy family that lost everything, and the one son who had no choice but to keep them all together."

8. "Glitch" — 80%

Critic rating: 80%

Audience rating: 87%

Previous network: ABC

Netflix description: "A police officer and a doctor face an emotionally charged mystery when seven local residents inexplicably return from the dead in peak physical form."

7. "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" — 85%

Critic rating: 85%

Audience rating: 74%

Previous network: CW

Netflix description: "Set nearly a decade after the finale of the original series, this revival follows Lorelai, Rory and Emily Gilmore through four seasons of change."

6. "Longmire" (Seasons 4, 5, and 6) — 88%

Critic rating: 88%

Audience rating: 93%

Previous network: A&E

Netflix description: "This contemporary crime thriller focuses on a Wyoming sheriff who's rebuilding his life and career following the death of his wife."

5. "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp" — 92%

Critic rating: 92%

Audience rating: 80%

Previous network: Film by USA Films

Netflix description: "Sex. Booze. Rock-n-roll. Assassins. Feathered hair. Welcome to summer at Camp Firewood."

4. "Black Mirror" (Seasons 3 and 4) — 96%

Critic rating: 96%

Audience rating: 93%

Previous network: Channel 4

Netflix description: "This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity's greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide."

3. "Queer Eye" — 100%

Critic rating: 100%

Audience rating: 89%

Previous network: Bravo

Netflix description: "An all-new 'Fab Five' advise men on fashion, grooming, food, culture and design in this modern reboot of the Emmy Award-winning reality series."

2. "Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return" — 100%

Critic rating: 100%

Audience rating: 92%

Previous network: Comedy Central

Netflix description: "The cult hit returns! Captured by mad scientists, new host Jonah survives a blitz of cheesy B movies by riffing on them with his funny robot pals."

1. "Lovesick" (Seasons 2 and 3) — 100%

Critic rating: 100%

Audience rating: 92%

Previous network: Channel 4 (as "Scrotal Recall")

Netflix description: "In his quest for true love, Dylan found chlamydia. Joined by friends Evie and Luke, he relives past encounters as he notifies all his former partners."

BONUS: Trailer Park Boys (Seasons 8, 9 and 10)

This one doesn't have enough critic reviews, but has been revived by Netflix.

Netflix description: "Follow the booze-fueled misadventures of three longtime pals and petty serial criminals who run scams from their Nova Scotia trailer park."