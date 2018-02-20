Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  15 remarkable images that show the 200-year evolution of the Hyperloop


Tech 15 remarkable images that show the 200-year evolution of the Hyperloop

  • Published:

Elon Musk's Hyperloop startup just received a permit to dig a tunnel in DC. But the idea for pneumatic tube transportation dates back long before Musk.

A 1974 concept painting of a vacuum train. play

A 1974 concept painting of a vacuum train.

(Flickr/x-ray_delta_one)

In 2013, Elon Musk, the famed entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and Space X, came up with an idea for a vacuum-and-maglev-powered super-fast train that would travel through a tube. It would be called the Hyperloop.

In a research paper, he outlined its potential and challenged other tech companies to develop it for commercialization. Two startups, Shervin Pishevar’s Hyperloop One and Dirk Ahlborn’s Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, are perhaps the closest to making the Hyperloop a reality. Though it's still a moonshot project.

In July 2017, Musk revealed that he's working on his own system, tweeting that he "received verbal government approval" to build stops in Washington, DC and New York City. And on Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that his tunneling startup, the Boring Company, gained an "early and vague building permit from DC for excavation experimentation in a parking lot.

But Musk is not the first person to suggest air pressure-driven transportation. As io9 notes, the concept behind the Hyperloop originated in the late 17th century with the invention of the world's first artificial vacuum, which led to designs for "underground rapid transit systems" powered by pneumatics (i.e. pressurized air) in the decades that followed.

Take a look at a brief history of the technology that led to Musk's Hyperloop.

In 1799, inventor George Medhurst proposed an idea to move goods through cast-iron pipes using air pressure. In 1844, he built a railway station (for passenger carriages) in London that relied on pneumatics until 1847.

The Brunel Jolly-sailor railway station and pumping station, 1845. play

The Brunel Jolly-sailor railway station and pumping station, 1845.

(WIkipedia Commons)

Source: io9



Throughout the mid-1850s, several more pneumatic railways were built in Dublin, London, and Paris. The London Pneumatic Despatch system was meant to transport parcels, but it was large enough to carry people, too. To mark its opening, the Duke of Buckingham traveled through it in 1865.

Throughout the mid-1850s, several more pneumatic railways were built in Dublin, London, and Paris. The London Pneumatic Despatch system was meant to transport parcels, but it was large enough to carry people, too. To mark its opening, the Duke of Buckingham traveled through it in 1865. play

Throughout the mid-1850s, several more pneumatic railways were built in Dublin, London, and Paris. The London Pneumatic Despatch system was meant to transport parcels, but it was large enough to carry people, too. To mark its opening, the Duke of Buckingham traveled through it in 1865.

(Air Tube Systems UK)

Around that time, French novelist Jules Verne published "Paris in the 20th Century," which envisioned tube trains stretching across the Atlantic Ocean.



In the mid-1860s, South London constructed the Crystal Palace atmospheric railway, which ran through a park. A fan, which measured 22 feet in diameter, propelled the train. On return journeys, the fan's blades reversed, sucking the carriage backwards.

In the mid-1860s, South London constructed the Crystal Palace atmospheric railway, which ran through a park. A fan, which measured 22 feet in diameter, propelled the train. On return journeys, the fan's blades reversed, sucking the carriage backwards. play

In the mid-1860s, South London constructed the Crystal Palace atmospheric railway, which ran through a park. A fan, which measured 22 feet in diameter, propelled the train. On return journeys, the fan's blades reversed, sucking the carriage backwards.

(Wikipedia Commons)


The Beach Pneumatic Transit, which operated in Manhattan from 1870 to 1873, was New York City's earliest subway predecessor. Designed by Alfred Ely Beach, it had one stop and a one-car shuttle that used compressed air to move riders.

The Beach Pneumatic Transit, which operated in Manhattan from 1870 to 1873, was New York City's earliest subway predecessor. Designed by Alfred Ely Beach, it had one stop and a one-car shuttle that used compressed air to move riders. play

The Beach Pneumatic Transit, which operated in Manhattan from 1870 to 1873, was New York City's earliest subway predecessor. Designed by Alfred Ely Beach, it had one stop and a one-car shuttle that used compressed air to move riders.

(Museum of the City of New York)

Source: The Atlantic



By the end of the 19th century, most major cities used pneumatic tube systems to transport mail and other messages. Some still exist today at banks, hospitals, and factories.

The New York City Post Office pneumatic tube system, early 20th century. play

The New York City Post Office pneumatic tube system, early 20th century.

(Museum of the City of New York)

NASA started using pneumatic tubes as intra-office communication in the 1960s. And until 2011, a (now-closed) McDonald's in Edina, Minnesota used them to deliver Big Macs and fries to customers at its drive-through.



In 1910, American rocket pioneer Robert Goddard designed a train that would go from Boston to New York in just 12 minutes. Though it was never built, it would've floated on magnets inside a vacuum-sealed tunnel.

In 1910, American rocket pioneer Robert Goddard designed a train that would go from Boston to New York in just 12 minutes. Though it was never built, it would've floated on magnets inside a vacuum-sealed tunnel. play

In 1910, American rocket pioneer Robert Goddard designed a train that would go from Boston to New York in just 12 minutes. Though it was never built, it would've floated on magnets inside a vacuum-sealed tunnel.

(Wikipedia Commons)


Throughout the 20th century, scientists and science fiction writers imagined transit systems that would work like a Hyperloop. In the 1956 story "Double Star," for example, sci-fi author Robert Heinlein wrote about "vacutubes."

play

(Flickr/x-ray_delta_one)


Researchers at MIT designed a vacuum-tube train system for a 45-minute trip from New York City to Boston in the early 1990s. Like Musk's plan, the design called for a magnetic track.

Researchers at MIT designed a vacuum-tube train system for a 45-minute trip from New York City to Boston in the early 1990s. Like Musk's plan, the design called for a magnetic track. play

Researchers at MIT designed a vacuum-tube train system for a 45-minute trip from New York City to Boston in the early 1990s. Like Musk's plan, the design called for a magnetic track.

(MIT)


In the early 2000s, transportation startup ET3 designed a pneumatic-and-maglev train. The design features car-sized pods that would travel in elevated tubes.

In the early 2000s, transportation startup ET3 designed a pneumatic-and-maglev train. The design features car-sized pods that would travel in elevated tubes. play

In the early 2000s, transportation startup ET3 designed a pneumatic-and-maglev train. The design features car-sized pods that would travel in elevated tubes.

(ET3)


The Foodtubes project, unveiled in 2010, calls for a similar design — except the network would be underground and would carry food. Canisters would travel up to 60 miles per hour in the system, which would cost around $8 million per mile to build in the United Kingdom (though it's still just a concept).

The Foodtubes project, unveiled in 2010, calls for a similar design — except the network would be underground and would carry food. Canisters would travel up to 60 miles per hour in the system, which would cost around $8 million per mile to build in the United Kingdom (though it's still just a concept). play

The Foodtubes project, unveiled in 2010, calls for a similar design — except the network would be underground and would carry food. Canisters would travel up to 60 miles per hour in the system, which would cost around $8 million per mile to build in the United Kingdom (though it's still just a concept).

(FoodTubes)

Source: Ars Technica



Three years later, Elon Musk published his proposal for the Hyperloop in a 57-page white paper. According to his design, sealed pods containing 28 people each would whisk through tubes. A trip from NYC to DC would take 29 minutes, he tweeted in 2017.

Three years later, Elon Musk published his proposal for the Hyperloop in a 57-page white paper. According to his design, sealed pods containing 28 people each would whisk through tubes. A trip from NYC to DC would take 29 minutes, he tweeted in 2017. play

Three years later, Elon Musk published his proposal for the Hyperloop in a 57-page white paper. According to his design, sealed pods containing 28 people each would whisk through tubes. A trip from NYC to DC would take 29 minutes, he tweeted in 2017.

(Tesla)

Source: Business Insider



Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, a startup building off Musk's concept, is creating a 5-mile test track for a Hyperloop system in Quay Valley, California. Construction began in 2016, and the company is aiming for the train to reach 760 mph.

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, a startup building off Musk's concept, is creating a 5-mile test track for a Hyperloop system in Quay Valley, California. Construction began in 2016, and the company is aiming for the train to reach 760 mph. play

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, a startup building off Musk's concept, is creating a 5-mile test track for a Hyperloop system in Quay Valley, California. Construction began in 2016, and the company is aiming for the train to reach 760 mph.

(Hyperloop Transportation Technologies)


In July 2017, a startup called Hyperloop One successfully tested a full-scale system on its DevLoop test track in Nevada. Using maglevs, the vehicle reached a top speed of 70 mph. The company hopes to reach 250 mph.

Journalists and guests look over tubes following a propulsion open-air test at Hyperloop One in North Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 11, 2016. play

Journalists and guests look over tubes following a propulsion open-air test at Hyperloop One in North Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 11, 2016.

(Reuters/Steve Marcus)

Source: Business Insider



A group of Chinese scientists want to construct a pneumatic train underwater. In 2017, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences proposed a submarine rail project that would run at a theoretical speed of 1,240 mph, much faster Musk's Hyperloop concept.

A group of Chinese scientists want to construct a pneumatic train underwater. In 2017, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences proposed a submarine rail project that would run at a theoretical speed of 1,240 mph, much faster Musk's Hyperloop concept. play

A group of Chinese scientists want to construct a pneumatic train underwater. In 2017, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences proposed a submarine rail project that would run at a theoretical speed of 1,240 mph, much faster Musk's Hyperloop concept.

(Chinese Academy of Sciences/Chinese Academy of Engineering)

Source: China Money Network



All of these visions could one day come together to create a Hyperloop system that revolutionizes transportation.

A rendering of a Hyperloop by Hyperloop Transportation Technologies. play

A rendering of a Hyperloop by Hyperloop Transportation Technologies.

(Hyperloop Transportation Technologies)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech This couple invented a clever piece of luggage so you'll never have...bullet
2 Tech Snap CEO Evan Spiegel sold $50 million in Snap stock — his first...bullet
3 Tech We found the stunt doubles who made Black Panther's amazing...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

An illustration of two inflatable Bigelow Aerospace B330 space hotels linked together.
Tech A billionaire just launched a company to sell hotel reservations in space — and outdo NASA with a 'monster' space station
A teacher speaks to her students in a classroom on the first day of a new school term in Tripoli September 17, 2011 .
Tech There's no such thing as 'auditory' or 'visual' learners
joe belfiore windows phone
Tech Microsoft just put another nail in the coffin for Windows phones (MSFT)
Flatiron Health
Tech Startup cofounders who sold their first startup to Google for $70 million and their second for $1.9 billion reveal how they built wildly successful businesses twice