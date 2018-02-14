Tech :  30 women in venture capital to watch in 2018

Meet the women across the US who are sourcing noteworthy deals, founding female led firms, and cultivating interest in female founded startups.
In 2017, the presence of women in venture capital made feeble progress at the country's top firms.
Union Square Ventures and First Round Capital were among two firms last year to take on their first female general partners.
And more and more women are founding female-led firms with an express interest in investing in female-founded startups, in order to break up tech's gender discrepancy.
We've rounded up a list of women across the US who are sourcing noteworthy deals, founding female-led firms, cultivating interest in female-founded startups, and making strides in venture capital.
Title: Partner, Bloomberg Beta
What she does: Klein has led deals for companies like Datalogue, Donut, Flashpoint, goTenna, Massive, and Wonder. She also serves on the board of directors for Paramount Group, Harvey Mudd College and L'Oreal's Women in Digital.
Title: Angel Investor, Gotham Gal Ventures
What she does: Wilson worked in wholesale retail, media, and tech, before becoming an angel investor. Her current portfolio includes more than 90 companies including Food52, Sweeten, Vengo, Nestio, Shippabo, Flip, Clutter, and Union Station.
Title: Founder and CEO, Plum Alley
What she does: For more than 20 years, Deborah Jackson has raised capital for healthcare, medical, and consumer-tech companies, and she has also overseen one IPO.
Title: Managing Partner, Supernode Ventures
What she does: Early in her career, Touby created the journalist-resource website mediabistro.com. She later founded micro-venture capitalist firm Supernode Ventures. Her angel portfolio includes companies like Braze, LaunchMetrics, PeerIQ, Credijusto, Click Therapeutics, and AlphaHQ.
Title: Partner, Female Founders Fund
What she does: Before joining Female Founders Fund, Dong invested in early-stage companies at FirstMark Capital. ELOQUII, Tala, Maven, Zola, Winky Lux, WayUp, and Thrive Global are just a few of the companies she's invested in over the course of her career.
Title: Founder & CEO, Pantegrion Capital
What she does: Among Syrett's investments are BeautyBooked, Cisse Trading Co., EnerKnol, Everwaters, and Nomad.
Title: Managing Director, Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars.
What she does: Baratz is an active investor in media and connectivity companies where she draws from her experience working with companies like the Wall Street Journal and Disney.
Title: Managing Partner, SoGal Ventures
What she does: As a partner at SoGal, Galbut invests in diverse founding teams across the US and Asia. She's made 50 investments to date, including Everlywell, Unbound, Proscia, eMocha, Hidrate, Insilico Medicine, and Glidian.
Title: Co-founder & Managing Director, Empire Angels
What she does: In addition to her work as a leading angel investor at Empire Angels, Bechold Russ is a principal at Samsung NEXT Venture, where she focuses on early-stage investments in software and services.
Title: Board Advisor, Scout Ventures
What she does: Amoils has been an angel investor since 2010 and focuses her portfolio investments on companies with female founders. At Scout, she invests in technology companies that focus on AI, robotics, cybersecurity, and drones.
Title: Angel Investor
What she does: Hauser has invested in 20 companies including HelloGiggles, Mogul, The Wing, and Gem&Bolt. Eighteen of the twenty companies in her portfolio are founded by women.
Title: Partner, Union Square Ventures
What she does: In October, Rebecca Kaden became the first female partner for the influential New York firm Union Square Ventures. In the past, she's helped source deals for companies like Allbirds, Dia&Co, Periscope, and WayUp.
Title: Partner, First Round Capital
What she does: Barna joined First Round as a venture partner after founding cosmetics retailer BirchBox in 2010. She also serves as board member to two early-stage companies, Madison Reed and RAB Lighting.
Title: Partner, Greycroft
What she does: Wheeler started off her career in investing at Summit Partners. She's been involved in multiple acquisitions and investments, including PostPath, Jabber, Xobni, and Tandberg.
Title: Managing Director, FirstMark Capital
What she does: Ferreira oversees deals in generation commerce, consumer tech, and enterprise companies. Her portfolio of investments include startups like Glossier, Daily Harvest, Masterclass, Hooked, Hush, and Ollie.
Title: President & Managing Partner, BBG Ventures
What she does: At BBG, Lyne backs early stage startups with a particular focus on female entrepreneurship. Full Harvest, Winky Lux, Modsy, and Maverick are just a few of BBG's portfolio companies.
Title: General Partner & Co-founder, BBG Ventures
What she does: As a General Partner at BBG, Dua has invested in more than 50 startups including The Wing, Glamsquad, Modsy, Carbon38, GoTenna, Pymetrics, and Zola.
Title: Partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
What she does: Meeker is a longtime investor who has led enterprising deals in multiple sectors. Her sterling list of investments include Square, Spotify, Airbnb, Houzz, Twitter, Slack, and Instacart.
Title: Founding Partner, Forerunner Ventures
What she does: Along with her firm Forerunner Ventures, Green has made a point of investing in female-led companies like Birchbox and Glossier. She's also contributed funding to Bonobos, Retention Sciences, and Warby Parker.
Title: Founding Partner, Aspect Ventures
What she does: Gouw invested early on in Trulia, ForeScout, and The Muse. At Aspect, she focuses her investments on software and security-technology companies.
Title: Founding Partner, Female Founders Fund
What she does: Duggal founded Female Founders Fund in 2013 in order to cultivate VC interest in female entrepreneurship. Currently, the firm backs early-to-mid-stage companies like Winky Lux, Maven Clinic, Shine Text, Billie, and LandIt.
Title: General Partner, Spark Capital
What she does: Quinn formerly led early-stage investment as a partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. She's overseen funding deals for Uber, Slack, Square, and InVision.
Title: General Partner, Spark Capital
What she does: Lee left her position as product manager at Google to become the first female investing partner at Silicon Valley firm Sequoia Capital.
Title: General Partner, Benchmark
What she does: Venture capital was a natural step for Tavel, who counts herself as one of the first 35 Pinterest employees. As a venture capitalist, she's invested in companies like Quidsi, Onestop Internet, Mindbody Software, and Cornerstone OnDemand.
Title: General Partner, Reach Capital
What she does: Poulson co-founded $53 million education technology fund Reach Capital, which leads investing in early-stage technology startups in education. She's invested in more than 40 early-stage edtech companies including SchoolMint, Schoolzilla, and Newsela.
Title: General Partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
What she does: Seidenberg is a key investor in the digital health and biotech sector. She joined Kleiner Perkins in 2005 and serves on the board of directors for several companies including 3-V Biosciences, Armo Biosciences, Atara, and Auxogyn.
Title: Partner, Andreessen Horowitz
What she does: Wennmachers co-founded one of the tech world's elite PR firms, The OutCast Agency, and has led early investments in companies like Amazon, Autodesk, Facebook, Netflix, Salesforce.com, and Yahoo.
Title: General Partner, Trinity Ventures
What she does: At Trinity Ventures, Nakache has invested in EAT Club, Kixeye, Mayvenn, Ruby Ribbon, PayScale, and Care.com.
Title: Partner, Floodgate
What she does: Miura-Ko first begin working in investment with Charles River Ventures. She counts Lyft, Ayasdil, TaskRabbit, and Refinery29 among her many investments.
Title: Partner, Lux Capital
What she does: Quintini has invested in companies like Bonobos, Bluecore, Dollar Shave Club, Cruise Automation, and Swift Navigation.