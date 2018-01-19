Tech :  4-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams was reportedly paid 8 times less than Mark Wahlberg for 'All the Money in the World' — with comparable screen time

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

According to a story in The Hollywood Reporter, Williams was paid eight times less than Wahlberg, though they had roughly equal screen time.

(Getty Images)

  • According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michelle Williams was paid eight times less than costar Mark Wahlberg for "All the Money in the World."
  • Last week news surfaced that Williams was paid under $1,000 for the reshoots needed to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer, while Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million.
  • The THR story also revealed that "Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross gets paid significantly less than her costar Anthony Anderson.

"All the Money in the World" has jump-started a conversation about equal pay in Hollywood, with an open discussion about the salaries of its stars, Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg.

After criticism for his hefty reshoot pay on "All the Money in the World" in the wake of the Kevin Spacey scandal, Wahlberg donated his earnings ($1.5 million) to the Time's Up campaign. Williams was reportedly paid less than $1,000 for the reshoots.

But the story continues.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Williams' original salary for the movie was $625,000, while Wahlberg's was $5 million, though the two essentially have equal screen time.

Williams is a four-time Oscar nominee, and a contender for best actress at this year's ceremony (she was also nominated last year). Wahlberg has been nominated for two Oscars, and one of those nominations was for producing "The Fighter," not for acting.

Williams' salary discrepancy was part of a THR story about the conversation women in Hollywood are having about their salaries in order to get equal pay. The story also addressed "Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross, who is fighting for pay equal to her costar, Anthony Anderson.

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2018 Golden Globes. play

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2018 Golden Globes.

(Getty)

At a Time's Up meeting, Ross reportedly said that if she does not get the pay she asks for, she will reduce her role on the show, appearing in fewer episodes. Ross has equal screen time to Anderson. She won a Golden Globe for her role in 2017, and like Anderson, has been nominated for multiple Emmys for her leading role.

