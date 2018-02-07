Tech :  84-year-old music legend Quincy Jones says he used to date Ivanka Trump — and that Tommy Hilfiger set them up

news

In a new interview with Vulture, the legendary producer Quincy Jones said he "used to date" Ivanka Trump.

Jones said he met her through the designer Tommy Hilfiger 12 years ago.



The legendary producer Quincy Jones has been making an art form of the Q&A in recent weeks.

After giving an extensive and captivating interview to GQ late last month, Jones brought the same charisma to a wild interview with Vulture published Wednesday in which, among many other quotable responses, he said he dated Ivanka Trump.

After Jones discussed the pervasiveness of racism in the US, Vulture's David Marchese asked, "What's stirred everything up? Is it all about Trumpism?"

"It's Trump and uneducated rednecks," Jones replied. "Trump is just telling them what they want to hear. I used to hang out with him. He's a crazy motherf-----. Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can't stand him. I used to date Ivanka, you know."

Jones, 84, said he met the president's daughter 12 years ago through the designer Tommy Hilfiger.

"Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, 'Ivanka wants to have dinner with you,'" Jones said. "I said, 'No problem. She's a fine motherf-----.' She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though."

Jones, best known for his work with Michael Jackson in the 1980s, has won 27 Grammy Awards in his career, tied for the second most of any musician.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.