Tech :  9 actors who have publicly denounced Woody Allen or donated their salaries to charity after working on his movies

As the #MeToo movement gained momentum in Hollywood following the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations, Dylan Farrow asked pointedly in a Los Angeles Times op-ed in December, "Why has the #MeToo revolution spared Woody Allen?"

In 1993, Allen faced accusations that he had sexually abused Farrow, his then-seven-year-old adoptive daughter. Allen, who has continually denied the accusations, was investigated but never prosecuted.

But Farrow has long maintained that Allen sexually assaulted her, after she first discussed the issue publicly in a New York Times op-ed in 2014.

In her 2017 op-ed, Farrow asked why A-list actors like Kate Winslet, Blake Lively, and Greta Gerwig have continued to work with and praise Allen.

And in an interview with "CBS This Morning" on Thursday, Farrow described Allen's alleged sexual assault in disturbing detail, while calling on actors to to "acknowledge their complicity" in perpetuating Hollywood's "culture of silence."

Over the last few months, Farrow's words appear to have shifted to the tide against Allen, as a number of actors who starred in Allen's movies (including Gerwig, Rebecca Hall, and Colin Firth) have now either disavowed him or donated their salaries from his films to abuse victims charities.

Here are all the actors who have disavowed Woody Allen after working in his movies:

Griffin Newman

In October, before the LA Times published Farrow's op-ed, actor Griffin Newman said on Twitter that he regretted his "one-scene role" in Woody Allen's upcoming film, "A Rainy Day in New York," and would donate his salary from the film to RAINN (the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network).

"I need to get this off my chest: I worked on Woody Allen’s next movie. I believe he is guilty. I donated my entire salary to RAINN," Newman tweeted.

Newman said he "spent a month debating whether or not to quit" the movie, but decided to speak out following the "compounded" list of sexual misconduct allegations in the wake of Harvey Weinstein.

Rebecca Hall

Rebecca Hall, who starred in Allen's 2008 film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona," said in an Instagram post on Saturday that she regretted her brief role in Allen's "A Rainy Day in New York," and would donate her salary from the part to Time's Up, a movement in solidarity with victims of sexual misconduct.

"After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones — I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed," Hall wrote in the post.

"I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today. It’s a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation but I’ve donated my wage to @timesup," she continued.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet, the breakout star of "Call Me by Your Name," said in an Instagram post on Monday that he would donate his salary from "A Rainy Day In New York" to Time's Up, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN.

"I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer. I am not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations," Chalamet wrote. "But what I can say is this: I don't want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: TIME'S UP, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN."

"I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve," he continued.

Ellen Page

In November, Ellen Page wrote a lengthy Facebook post detailing both her experience of verbal abuse from director Brett Ratner and the "biggest regret" of her career — working with Allen on 2012's "To Rome With Love."

"I did a Woody Allen movie and it is the biggest regret of my career. I am ashamed I did this," Page wrote. "I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because 'of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.' Ultimately, however, it is my choice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake."

David Krumholtz

Actor David Krumholtz, who acted in Allen's 2017 film "Wonder Wheel," took to Twitter early this month to say that he "deeply" regretted his role.

"I deeply regret working with Woody Allen on Wonder Wheel. It's one of my most heartbreaking mistakes. We can no longer let these men represent us in entertainment, politics, or any other realm. They are beneath real men," Krumholtz wrote.

Greta Gerwig

"Lady Bird" director Greta Gerwig, who worked with Allen on 2012's "To Rome With Love" told The New York Times last week that she would not work with Allen again.

"If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again," Gerwig said in an interview.

"Dylan Farrow’s two different pieces made me realize that I increased another woman’s pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization. I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward," she continued.

Mira Sorvino

One day after Gerwig's interview on Allen, actress Mira Sorvino wrote an open letter to Dylan Farrow for HuffPost, in which she expressed regret for working with Allen in 1995's "Mighty Aphrodite." (Sorvino won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for the film.)

"I will never work with him again. I am sorry it has taken me a few weeks to come out in support of you since that conversation, but it has been a process for me to own this truth and make this irrevocable break," Sorvino wrote.

Rachel Brosnahan

Actress Rachel Brosnahan expressed regret for working with Allen in his critically panned Amazon TV series, "Crisis In Sex Scenes," during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter's podcast on Wednesday.

"Look, I had a great experience working on that project," Brosnahan said. "But I do have to take this opportunity to say that, for me, I have really struggled with the decision to do that project for a long time."

"Honestly, it's the decision that I have made in my life that is the most inconsistent with everything I stand for and believe in, both publicly and privately," she continued. "And while I can't take it back, it's important to me, moving forward, to make decisions that better reflect the things that I value and my worldview."

Colin Firth

Colin Firth, who starred alongside Emma Stone in Allen's 2014 film "Magic in the Moonlight," denounced Woody Allen in a brief statement on Friday.

Firth told The Guardian, "I wouldn't work with him again," in response to an inquiry on the first televised interview from Dylan Farrow, who maintains that Allen sexually assaulted her when she was seven years old.