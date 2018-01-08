Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  A biotech founded by a 32-year-old just hit another setback — and the stock got chopped in half (AXON)


Tech A biotech founded by a 32-year-old just hit another setback — and the stock got chopped in half (AXON)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The search for new treatments for neurologic conditions just hit another setback.

Screen Shot 2018 01 08 at 10.09.15 AM play

Screen Shot 2018 01 08 at 10.09.15 AM

(Markets Insider)

  • Axovant just failed a key trial for its dementia drug, leading the company to discontinue the program.
  • It's the end of the line for intepirdine, which was acquired by Axovant for $5 million from GlaxoSmithKline.
  • Axovant's stock was down as much as 49% on Monday.


The search for new treatments for neurologic conditions just hit another setback.

Axovant, a company founded by 32-year-old Vivek Ramaswamy, said on Monday that its lead drug intepirdine failed a later-stage trial that explored how the drug worked in dementia with Lewy bodies, a neurodegenerative disease with symptoms similar to those of Alzheimer's disease or Parkinson's disease. The drug had previously failed a key Alzheimer's trial in September.

Axovant's stock was down as much as 49% on Monday morning.

As such, Axovant will be terminating its intepirdine program.

"We can’t justify it," Axovant CEO David Hung told Business Insider on Monday. Instead, Axovant plans to focus on other drugs including nelotanserin, another drug being explored to treat dementia with Lewy bodies. The drug had positive results in a small pilot study, the company said on Monday.

Currently, there are no approved treatments for dementia with Lewy bodies, and there hasn't been a new drug approved to treat Alzheimer's in 15 years.

It's been a tough week for neuroscience drug development. Pfizer said that it will be cutting 300 jobs as part of its closing of its neuroscience research and development program. That impacts the work the company was doing in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

But Hung said the plan is to keep at it.

"Just because a field is difficult doesn’t mean you shouldn’t work on it," Hung said. "We are firmly committed to try to do what we can for those who clearly desperately need it."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech The 2 exercises that will keep you fit for lifebullet
2 Tech Google has hired 30 employees to try and stop locals from...bullet
3 Tech A "super blue blood moon" is coming January 31 — here's what...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Screen Shot 2018 01 08 at 10.01.27 AM
Tech The Daily News ran a cover two years ago that looks a lot like the New York Times latest ad campaign
audi q5
Tech Audi's luxury car-rental service is making a big change that customers will love
cape town water shortage
Tech For the first time, a major coastal city may run out of water — and ‘day zero’ is looming
President and CEO of Samsung Electronics North America Tim Baxter.
Tech Samsung is showing off TVs with a new technology called QLED — and it could be a gamechanger (SSNLF)