Tech :  Actress Christie Brinkley says Trump once tried to get her to ride his private jet while he was married to Ivana and 'out chasing skirts'

Actress Christie Brinkley told Porter Magazine that President Donald Trump once tried to get her to join him on his private jet while he was married to Ivana Trump in the 1980s.

Brinkley said that she denied Trump's offer and described Trump, at the time, as "flirty," "smarmy," and "out chasing skirts."

Actress Christie Brinkley said in a recent interview with Porter Magazine (via Page Six) that President Donald Trump once asked her to join him on his private jet — while he was married to Ivana Trump in the 1980s and, as Brinkley described, "out chasing skirts."

Brinkley detailed how the interaction with Trump occurred when she was dating Billy Joel in the early '80s.

"My phone rings and this guy goes, 'Hey, Christie, it's The Donald.' I say, 'Hi, Billy,' because I was dating Billy [Joel] at the time," Brinkley said. "But the voice goes, 'No, no. It's The Donald! … I hear you're leaving for Aspen tomorrow. I am too. I'd like to give you a ride on my private jet.'"

She continued, "So I reply, 'Thank you, but I have already arranged my flights.' I knew he was married, and there he was asking me to go on his plane. He was kind of flirty about it. He was out chasing skirts."

Brinkley added that she has "always found [Trump] smarmy" and described having dinner with him:

"I'm done being discreet. I've had dinner with him. I've always found him smarmy, as in, 'Watch out, part the waves, the rich people are coming, everything is gold, solid 24-carat gold, the best, the greatest, nobody else has more gold on anything in their house than me. Did you bring a brush? Let's gold-leaf it!'"

A White House representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.