Tech :  All 49 of Netflix's notable original movies, ranked from worst to best

news

As Netflix will be releasing 80 new original films over the course of 2018, it's worthwhile to take stock of all that the service currently offers.

While the company's first entry into the realm of big-budget films, the Will Smith-led "Bright," has been scorched by critics, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has hailed the fantasy-action thriller as a commercial success that critics are "disconnected" from.

On the opposite end of the critical spectrum, Dee Rees' period drama "Mudbound" recently earned the company four Oscar nominations in a record haul that appears to have legitimized Netflix as an awards season contender for feature films.

To figure out which Netflix original films are actually worth watching, we turned to the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes to rank each release by its composite critical reception. We excluded documentaries and any film that didn't have enough reviews to receive a designation of "Rotten" or "Fresh," and we used audience scores to break ties.

Here are 49 of Netflix's original films, ranked from worst to best, according to critics:

49. “The Ridiculous 6” — 0%

Critic score: 0%

Audience score: 31%

Netflix description: "When his outlaw dad is kidnapped, Tommy 'White Knife' Stockburn sets off across the West on a rescue mission with five brothers he never knew he had."

48. “The True Memoirs of an International Assassin” — 0%

Critic score: 0%

Audience score: 42%

Netflix description: "After his publisher markets his crime novel as a memoir, a novice author finds himself forcibly recruited into a deadly political plot in Venezuela."

47. “The Do-Over” — 5%

Critic score: 5%

Audience score: 42%

Netflix description: "The life of a bank manager is turned upside down when a friend from his past manipulates him into faking his own death and taking off on an adventure."

46. "The Open House" — 17%

Critic score: 17%

Audience score: 13%

Netflix description: "Following a tragedy, a mother and her teen son move to a relative's vacant vacation home, where eerie and unexplained forces conspire against them."

45. “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny” — 19%

Critic score: 19%

Audience score: 38%

Netflix description: "Renowned warrior Yu Shu-Lien comes out of retirement to keep the legendary Green Destiny sword away from villainous warlord Hades Dai."

44. “Brain on Fire” — 22%

Critic score: 22%

Audience score: 60%

Netflix description: "Struck by a mysterious, mentally devastating illness, a young reporter searches for answers while battling psychosis, catatonia and memory loss."

43. "Bright" — 26%

Critic score: 26%

Audience score: 86%

Netflix description: "In an LA rife with interspecies tensions, a human cop and his orc partner stumble on a powerful object and become embroiled in a prophesied turf war."

42. "Step Sisters" — 29%

Critic score: 29%

Audience score: 44%

Netflix description: "With her Harvard Law dreams on the line, a black sorority leader agrees to help a rhythmically challenged sisterhood win a step dance championship."

41. “Sandy Wexler” — 32%

Critic score: 32%

Audience score: 40%

Netflix description: "When a hapless but dedicated talent manager signs his first client who actually has talent, his career finally starts to take off."

40. “Death Note” — 40%

Critic score: 40%

Audience score: 25%

Netflix description: "Light Turner finds a supernatural notebook and uses it to mete out death, attracting the attention of a detective, a demon and a girl in his class."

39. “ARQ” — 43%

Critic score: 43%

Audience score: 46%

Netflix description: "Trapped in a lab and stuck in a time loop, a disoriented couple fends off masked raiders while harboring a new energy source that could save humanity."

38. “The Most Hated Woman in America” — 44%

Critic score: 44%

Audience score: 43%

Netflix description: "This drama follows the controversial life of outspoken atheist Madalyn Murray O'Hair, from her landmark court battles to her infamous abduction."

37. “The Discovery” — 47%

Critic score: 47%

Audience score: 44%

Netflix description: "A scientist whose proof of an afterlife caused a rash of suicides forges ahead with his research, while his disapproving son falls for a troubled woman."

36. “Sand Castle” — 47%

Critic score: 47%

Audience score: 41%

Netflix description: "After the invasion of Iraq in 2003, a reluctant soldier's platoon is dispatched on a dangerous mission to repair a hostile village's water system."

35. “Mascots” — 50%

Critic score: 50%

Audience score: 35%

Netflix description: "Eager contestants don big heads and furry suits to vie for the title of World's Best Mascot in this offbeat, comic romp from Christopher Guest."

34. “War Machine” — 51%

Critic score: 51%

Audience score: 34%

Netflix description: "When a proud general is tasked with winning an unpopular war, he takes the challenge head-on, not knowing that hubris may be his own worst enemy."

33. “Shimmer Lake” — 57%

Critic score: 57%

Audience score: 59%

Netflix description: "Unfolding in reverse time, this darkly comic crime thriller follows a local sheriff hunting three bank robbery suspects, one of whom is his brother."

32. "Christmas Inheritance" — 60%

Critic score: 60%

Audience score: 31%

Netflix description: "To inherit her father's company, socialite Ellen must first visit his small hometown, where she learns the value of hard work and helping others."

31. “iBoy” — 60%

Critic score: 60%

Audience score: 40%

Netflix description: "When shards of a cell phone get lodged in a teenager's brain, he discovers he can control electronic devices and uses his newfound power for revenge."

30. “The Siege of Jadotville” — 60%

Critic score: 60%

Audience score: 71%

Netflix description: "Besieged by overwhelming enemy forces, Irish soldiers on a U.N. peacekeeping mission in Africa valiantly defend their outpost in this true story."

29. “Small Crimes” — 62%

Critic score: 62%

Audience score: 29%

Netflix description: "After serving a six-year prison sentence, an ex-cop tries to rebuild his life in his hometown, but gets caught up in the fallout from his past."

28. "The Polka King" — 62%

Critic score: 62%

Audience score: 57%

Netflix description: "Determined to make it big in America, Polish-born bandleader Jan Lewan draws his fans into a Ponzi scheme in this comedy based on a true story."

27. "A Futile and Stupid Gesture" — 63%

Critic score: 63%

Audience score: 100%

Netflix description: "In a brief life full of triumph and failure, 'National Lampoon' co-founder Doug Kenney built a comedy empire, molding pop culture in the 1970s."

26. “To The Bone” — 66%

Critic score: 66%

Audience score: 64%

Netflix description: "Ellen, a 20-year-old with anorexia nervosa, goes on a harrowing, sometimes funny journey of self-discovery at a group home run by an unusual doctor."

25. “XOXO” — 71%

Critic score: 71%

Audience score: 53%

Netflix description: "The lives of a budding DJ, his loyal pal, a hopeless romantic, a jaded has-been and a troubled couple intersect at an electronic dance music festival."

24. “A Very Murray Christmas” — 73%

Critic score: 73%

Audience score: 36%

Netflix description: "Bill Murray rounds up an all-star cast for an evening of music, mischief and barroom camaraderie in this irreverent twist on holiday variety shows."

23. “The Babysitter” — 75%

Critic score: 75%

Audience score: 60%

Netflix description: "When Cole stays up past his bedtime, he discovers that his hot babysitter is part of a satanic cult that will stop at nothing to keep him quiet."

22. “The Fundamentals of Caring” — 77%

Critic score: 77%

Audience score: 83%

Netflix description: "In this inspirational buddy comedy, a young shut-in and his caregiver take a road trip in search of landmarks, but end up finding hope and friendship."

21. “Spectral” — 80%

Critic score: 80%

Audience score: 51%

Netflix description: "When an otherworldly force wreaks havoc on a war-torn European city, an engineer teams up with an elite Special Ops unit to stop it."

20. “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday” — 80%

Critic score: 80%

Audience score: 62%

Netflix description: "A chance encounter with a mysterious stranger points Pee-wee toward his destiny — and his first-ever holiday!"

19. “Barry” — 81%

Critic score: 81%

Audience score: 53%

Netflix description: "A young Barack Obama forges his identity while dealing with race, divergent cultures and ordinary life as a New York City college student."

18. "A Christmas Prince" — 83%

Critic score: 83%

Audience score: 49%

Netflix description: "Christmas comes early for an aspiring young journalist when she's sent abroad to get the scoop on a dashing prince who's poised to be king."

17. “Tallulah” — 84%

Critic score: 84%

Audience score: 69%

Netflix description: "While searching for her ex-boyfriend, a young drifter impulsively kidnaps a baby from a neglectful mother and pretends the child is her own."

16. “Okja” — 85%

Critic score: 85%

Audience score: 81%

Netflix description: "A gentle giant and the girl who raised her are caught in the crossfire between animal activism, corporate greed and scientific ethics."

15. “1922” — 86%

Critic score: 86%

Audience score: 57%

Netflix description: "A farmer pens a confession admitting to his wife's murder, but her death is just the beginning of a macabre tale. Based on Stephen King's novella."

14. “Burning Sands” — 86%

Critic score: 86%

Audience score: 63%

Netflix description: "Promising student Zurich opens his eyes to some hard truths when his fraternity's violent hazing escalates into a disastrous hell night."

13. “The Incredible Jessica James” — 86%

Critic score: 86%

Audience score: 67%

Netflix description: "Burned by a bad breakup, a struggling New York City playwright makes an unlikely connection with a divorced app designer she meets on a blind date."

12. “Wheelman” — 88%

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 66%

Netflix description: "The getaway driver in a botched robbery puts his skills and smarts to the test when he receives shocking orders from an unknown caller."

11. “I Don’t Feel at Home In This World Anymore” — 88%

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 77%

Netflix description: "A timid nursing assistant gets a new lease on life when she and a neighborhood loner track down the degenerates who broke into her house."

10. “Little Evil” — 89%

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: 41%

Netflix description: "In this horror-comedy, a recently married man who wants to bond with his stepson begins to fear that the boy is a demon."

9. “Win It All” — 89%

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: 56%

Netflix description: "After losing $50,000 that wasn't his, gambling addict Eddie starts to rebuild his life. But an unwelcome surprise pushes him toward his old ways."

8. “First They Killed My Father” — 89%

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: 81%

Netflix description: "A 5-year-old girl embarks on a harrowing quest for survival amid the sudden rise and terrifying reign of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia."

7. “Deidra & Laney Rob a Train” — 90%

Critic score: 90%

Audience score: 60%

Netflix description: "With their mother in jail and bills piling up, ambitious small-town teens Deidra and Laney plot a series of train robberies to keep themselves afloat."

6. “Gerald’s Game” — 91%

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 74%

Netflix description: "When her husband's sex game goes wrong, Jessie — handcuffed to a bed in a remote lake house — faces warped visions, dark secrets and a dire choice."

5. “Imperial Dreams” — 91%

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 83%

Netflix description: "A young father returns home from jail eager to care for his son and become a writer, but crime, poverty and a flawed system threaten his plans."

4. “Beasts of No Nation” — 91%

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 92%

Netflix description: "When civil war tears his family apart, a young West African boy is forced to join a unit of mercenary fighters and transform into a child soldier."

3. “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” — 92%

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 73%

Netflix description: "Grudges and rivalries abound as three adult siblings converge in New York to contend with their prickly artist father — and his fading legacy."

2. “Tramps” — 95%

Critic score: 95%

Audience score: 74%

Netflix description: "Pulled into a shady briefcase swap for different reasons, young strangers Danny and Ellie spend an eventful night together when the deal goes wrong."

1. “Mudbound” — 96%

Critic score: 96%

Audience score: 86%

Netflix description: "In racially divided post-World War II Mississippi, two men — one black and one white — forge a friendship based on their shared war experiences."