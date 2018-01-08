Tech :  All the winners at the 2018 Golden Globes: LIVE

news

The Golden Globes ceremony is one of the biggest nights in entertainment since it awards the best in both film and television. All the stars from your favorite shows and movies come together to celebrate, and unlike the Oscars, they have food.

Seth Meyers is the host of this year's celebration from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.

"The Shape of Water" leads the heap with seven total nominations, while Steven Spielberg's "The Post" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" have six. Over in the TV world, "Big Little Lies" has five nominations.

To start off the night, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson awarded Nicole Kidman with a Golden Globe for best actress in a limited series or TV movie.

Below is the complete list of winners in bold (updated live as the winners become available):

Best actress in a TV miniseries or movie

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” *WINNER*

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER*

Best actress in a TV series, comedy

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Frankie Shaw, “SMILF”

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” *WINNER*



Best actor in a TV series, drama

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us” *WINNER*

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Best TV series, drama

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale" *WINNER*

"Stranger Things"

"This is Us"

Best supporting actor in TV series, miniseries or TV movie

Alfred Molina, “Feud”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” *WINNER*

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

Best original score

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“The Shape of Water” *WINNER*

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“Dunkirk”

Best original song

"Remember Me," Coco

"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman *WINNER*

"Home," Ferdinand

"Mighty River," Mudbound

"The Star," The Star

Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist” *WINNER*

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Best supporting actress in TV series, miniseries or movie

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” *WINNER*

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This is Us”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Best animated film

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Ferdinand”

“Coco” *WINNER*

“Loving Vincent”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya” *WINNER*

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best screenplay, motion picture

“The Shape of Water”

“Lady Bird”

“The Post”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER*

“Molly’s Game”

Best foreign language film

“A Fantastic Woman”

“First They Killed My Father”

“In the Fade” *WINNER*

“Loveless”

“The Square”

Best actor in a TV miniseries or movie

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo” *WINNER*

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Best TV series, comedy

"Black-ish"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" *WINNER*

"Master of None"

"SMILF"

"Will & Grace"

Best actor in a TV series, comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None” *WINNER*

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Eric McCormack, “Will and Grace”

Best TV movie or mini-series

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Sinner”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl”

Best director

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Ridley Scott, "All The Money in the World"

Steven Spielberg, "The Post"

Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical



Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Best motion picture, comedy or musical

“The Disaster Artist"

"Get Out"

"The Greatest Showman"

"I, Tonya"

"Lady Bird"

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Best motion picture, drama

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Dunkirk"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"