Tech :  Amazon has quietly become one of the best tools to plan your wedding — here are all the ways it can help (AMZN)

Amazon got its start as a book seller, but founder Jeff Bezos knew early on that he wanted it to be "an everything store."

These days, it seems like he's accomplishing just that.

Starting Thursday, you can start using your Amazon Echo to help with wedding planning. Thanks to a partnership with The Knot, a popular wedding planning website, you'll now be able to ask Alexa for updates on your wedding planning, including a checklist of tasks and a countdown to your wedding day.

The new Alexa skill is just the tip of the iceberg, though. There are a stunning amount of wedding products and services available on Amazon, and for cheaper than you'd find at traditional wedding sites or stores:

You can buy an engagement ring and matching wedding band on Amazon.

Need to buy an engagement ring? You can do that on Amazon, and even buy the matching wedding band. Men's wedding bands are available too, and in every material and price range imaginable (Seriously! You can get a titanium wedding band for $11 and it's eligible for two-day shipping).

Amazon sells wedding dresses and tuxedos.

Once the rings are taken care of, you can shop for wedding dresses and tuxes. The tuxedo shop has a broad range of prices and styles, but you'll still need to get it tailored yourself.

There are also 400 pages of wedding dresses if you have the patience to scroll through them all, and Amazon sells mother of the bride and bridesmaid dresses, too. In fact, I recently ordered a bridesmaid's dress for my sister's wedding from Amazon and I couldn't be happier with it.

Amazon has an entire dedicated Etsy-style shop called Handmade Wedding.

In May, Amazon officially launched a new wedding shop on its Handmade site. Amazon launched Handmade in 2015, ostensibly to compete with the handcrafted marketplace Etsy.

The Handmade Wedding shop sells everything from personalized cake toppers to confetti to veils, and some of the items are eligible for two-day shipping through Amazon Prime. You can even order your invitations on the site, complete with a custom monogram.

The idea of a dedicated shop for personalized wedding-related items isn't new, and it's something Etsy already does well (for those planning a wedding, Refinery29 did a helpful comparison of the two sites). But the move is notable for another reason: It's one more step toward Amazon's wedding dominance.

You can set up a wedding registry through Amazon.

As it gets closer to the big day, couples can set up their wedding registry right on Amazon's website. It has its own browser extension so you can add products to your list as you search the web, it's easy to share the registry with guests, shipping is free, and Amazon even keeps track of who bought which gift so you can write thank-you notes later.

Amazon can even handle your wedding flowers.

Amazon will arrange pre-made bouquet, wreaths, and centerpieces, or you can have flowers shipped wholesale so you can DIY your decor. A package of 30 hydrangea stems costs $3.79 per pound on Amazon.

Your Amazon Echo can help you stay on top of the planning process.

Wedding planning website The Knot has added a new skill to the Amazon Echo: You can now get a wedding-themed "flash briefing," which will help you stay on top of your plans without having to log into The Knot's app or open the website.

Alexa can now let you know things like how many days are left until your wedding, or can keep you in the loop about how many guests RSVP. Alexa will also let you know what's next in your planning process and how much money is left in your budget.