Tech :  Amazon just canceled 3 shows at once: 'Jean-Claude Van Johnson,' 'One Mississippi,' and 'I Love Dick' — here are the others it has dropped

Amazon had a big night at the 2018 Golden Globes, with high-profile wins for its hit comedy series, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Then it turned around and canceled three shows at once: "Jean-Claude Van Johnson," "One Mississippi," and "I Love Dick."

The cancellations come as Amazon continues to clean house after a management shakeup.

In October, Amazon Studios head Roy Price resigned after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced, and CEO Jeff Bezos has reportedly directed a change in strategy at the company, which led to Amazon in November grabbing the rights to make a TV series based on "The Lord of the Rings."

Amazon also seems to have a much quicker trigger finger than Netflix, and has killed a bunch of shows already. The recent crop consisted of "I Love Dick," which was nominated for a Golden Globe (Kevin Bacon as best actor in a comedy), "One Mississippi" starring comedian Tig Notaro, and "Jean-Claude Van Johnson," which launched in December and starred Jean-Claude Van Damme as a fictionalized version of himself.

Here are the shows Amazon has killed, along with their critic and audience ratings from Metacritic:

'One Mississippi': Canceled after two seasons (2015-2017)

Amazon description: "Love is in the air when we pick up with Tig, Bill & Remy, living together again in Mississippi. It's a season of new beginnings and new relationships for each of them. Tig's back on the radio, but her outspoken point of view proves controversial for the local market. A chance to take a bigger stage in New Orleans comes with more reach, and responsibility."

Critic rating: 77/100

Audience rating: 6.7/10

'I Love Dick': Canceled after 1 season (2017)

Amazon description: "Adapted from the lauded feminist novel, I LOVE DICK is set in a colorful academic community in Marfa, Texas. It tells the story of a struggling married couple, Chris and Sylvere, and their obsession with a charismatic professor named Dick. Told in Rashomon-style shifts of POV, I LOVE DICK charts the unraveling of a marriage, the awakening of an artist and the deification of a reluctant messiah."

Critic rating: 73/100

Audience rating: 6.4/10

'Jean-Claude Van Johnson': Canceled after 1 season (2017)

Amazon description: "What if I told you that Jean-Claude Van Damme - yes, THAT Jean-Claude Van Damme - was, in fact, a secret agent? That his entire film career was built solely as a front for his black ops? Would you believe me? No? Well then that's egg on your face because that's what this show is about." Critic rating: 60/100 Audience rating: 7.4/10

'The Last Tycoon': Canceled after 1 season (2017)

Amazon description: "Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's final unfinished novel, studio exec Monroe Stahr (Matt Bomer) clashes with studio head Pat Brady (Kelsey Grammer) as Brady's daughter Celia (Lily Collins) seeks a way into the industry and Monroe's heart in 1930s Hollywood."

Critic rating: 57/100

Audience rating: 5.9/10

'Z: The Beginning of Everything': Canceled after 1 season (2017)

Amazon description: "The life of Zelda Fitzgerald (Christina Ricci) is chronicled from her first meeting with F. Scott (Gavin Stenhouse in the pilot and David Hoflin in the rest of the season) in 1918 in the drama series based on the novel by Therese Anne Fowler."

Critic rating: 61/100

Audience rating: 6.3/10

'Hand of God': Canceled after 2 seasons (2014-2017)

Amazon description: "A psychological drama about a morally-corrupt judge who suffers a breakdown and believes God is compelling him onto a path of vigilante justice."

Critic rating: 44/100

Audience rating: 7.2/10

'Crisis in Six Scenes' ended after 1 season (2016)

Amazon description: "This is a comedy that takes place in the 1960’s during turbulent times in the United States and a middle class suburban family is visited by a guest who turns their household completely upside down."

Critic rating: 44/100

Audience rating: 6.7/10

'Mad Dogs': Canceled after 1 season (2015-2016)

Amazon description: "When a group of underachieving 40-something friends gather in Belize to celebrate the early retirement of an old friend, a series of wild events unfold, exposing dark secrets, deception and even murder. Starring Ben Chaplin (The Thin Red Line), Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), Billy Zane (Twin Peaks), Steve Zahn (Dallas Buyers Club) and Romany Malco (Weeds). Executive produced by Cris Cole and Shawn Ryan (The Shield)."

Critic rating: 64/100

Audience rating: 7.4/10

'Good Girls Revolt': Canceled after 1 season (2015)

Amazon description: "In 1969, while a cultural revolution swept through the free world, there was still one place that refused to change with the times: newsrooms. Good Girls Revolt follows a group of young female researchers at "News of the Week," who ask to be treated fairly. Their revolutionary request sparks convulsive changes and upends marriages, careers, sex lives, love lives, and friendships."

Critic rating: 65/100

Audience rating: 6.4/10

'Alpha House': Canceled after 2 seasons (2013-2014)

Amazon description: "They work in the Senate. They live in the house - Alpha House."

Critic rating: 68/100

Audience rating: 6.8/10

'Betas': Canceled after 1 season (2013-2014)

Amazon description: "Trey and his guys have an app, and a plan — now they need an investor. It's party-crashing time."

Critic rating: 69/100

Audience rating: 7.6/10