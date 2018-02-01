Tech :  Amazon Web Services is now a $17.5 billion business (AMZN)

Cloud revenues at Amazon grew 43% in 2017.
Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing division of Amazon, saw major gains in fourth quarter 2017 earnings Thursday as the tech giant tighens its lead in the cloud wars.
In fact, Amazon Web Services accounted for 73% of the net income Amazon as a whole posted in the holiday quarter.
Across the company, Amazon reported $60.5 billion in revenues in the fourth quarter, beating analyst expectations of $59.85 billion.
