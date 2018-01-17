Tech :  Amazon's 15 original comedy TV shows, ranked from worst to best (AMZN)

news

Unlike its lackluster original dramas, multiple Amazon comedies have won Emmys and Golden Globes.

Its comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" about a 50s housewife turned stand-up comic, which debuted its first season in November 2017, was one of big winners at the 2018 Golden Globes with two major wins.

But "Maisel" wasn't Amazon's first hit comedy. Amazon developed its prowess in comedies that blur the line with heavy drama with the Emmy and Golden Globe winner "Transparent," Golden Globe winner "Mozart in the Jungle," and the very dark British comedy "Fleabag."

But not all of Amazon's comedies have performed well. Though promising, the superhero comedy "The Tick" got mixed reviews, and Woody Allen's "Crisis In Six Scenes" was Amazon's worst original ever, according to critics.

To understand how Amazon's comedies ranked against each other, we turned to reviews aggregator Metacritic, which pulls in critic (and audience) reviews from all over the world.

Here are Amazon's original shows, ranked based on their critical reception:

No. 15: "Crisis in Six Scenes" — 44/100

Average critic score: 44/100

Audience score: 6.5/10

Amazon description: "This is a comedy that takes place in the 1960’s during turbulent times in the United States and a middle class suburban family is visited by a guest who turns their household completely upside down."

No. 14: "Comrade Detective" — 67/100

Average critic score: 67/100

Audience score: 7.7/10

Amazon description: "In the 1980s, millions of Romanians tuned in to Comrade Detective, a gritty, sexy, communist buddy cop show that has now been digitally remastered and dubbed into English for the first time by a cast featuring Channing Tatum, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Jenny Slate, Nick Offerman and many more."

No. 13: "Alpha House" — 68/100

Average critic score: 68/100

Audience score: 6.8/10

Amazon description: "They work in the Senate. They live in the house - Alpha House."

No. 12: "Patriot" — 68/100

Average critic score: 68/100

Audience score: 7.9/10

Amazon description: "To prevent Iran from going nuclear, intelligence officer John Tavner must forgo all safety nets and assume a perilous 'non-official cover' -- that of a mid-level employee at a Midwestern industrial piping firm."

No. 11: "Betas" — 69/100

Average critic score: 69/100

Audience score: 7.3/10

Amazon description: "Trey and his guys have an app, and a plan — now they need an investor. It's party-crashing time."

No. 10: "The Tick" — 72/100

Average critic score: 72/100

Audience score: 7.2/10

Amazon description: "In a world where superheroes have been real for decades, an accountant with mental health issues and zero powers comes to suspect his city is owned by a global super villain long-thought dead. As he struggles to uncover the conspiracy, he falls in league with a strange blue superhero. They launch into an adventure brimming with crazed archvillains, blood-soaked vigilantes, and superhuman freakery."

No. 9: "I Love Dick" — 73/100

Average critic score: 73/100

Audience score: 6.4/10

Amazon description: "Adapted from the lauded feminist novel, I LOVE DICK is set in a colorful academic community in Marfa, Texas. It tells the story of a struggling married couple, Chris and Sylvere, and their obsession with a charismatic professor named Dick. Told in Rashomon-style shifts of POV, I LOVE DICK charts the unraveling of a marriage, the awakening of an artist and the deification of a reluctant messiah."

No. 8: "Mozart in the Jungle" — 76/100

Average critic score: 76/100

Audience score: 7.6/10

Amazon description: "What happens behind the curtains at the symphony is just as captivating as what happens on stage. Brash new maestro Rodrigo (Gael Garcia Bernal) is stirring things up, and young oboist Hailey (Lola Kirke) hopes for her big chance."

No. 7: "One Mississippi" — 77/100

Average critic score: 77/100

Audience score: 7.1/10

Amazon description: "'One Mississippi' is a dark comedy inspired by comedian Tig Notaro's life. Tig returns to her hometown in Mississippi, where she contends with the death of her mother and her own mortality as she embarks on a painful yet hilarious journey that unearths uncomfortable truths about her family and her self."

No. 6: "Sneaky Pete" — 77/100

Average critic score: 77/100

Audience score: 7.7/10

Amazon description: "A con man (Giovanni Ribisi) on the run from a vicious gangster (Bryan Cranston) takes cover from his past by assuming the identity of his prison cellmate, Pete, "reuniting" with Pete's estranged family, a colorful, dysfunctional group that threatens to drag him into a world just as dangerous as the one he's trying to escape - and, just maybe, give him a taste of the loving family he's never had."

No. 5: "Red Oaks" — 79/100

Average critic score: 79/100

Audience score: 7.6/10

Amazon description: "A coming-of-age comedy set in the 'go-go' 80s about a college student enjoying a last hurrah before summer comes to an end — and the future begins."

No. 4: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" — 80/100

Average critic score: 80/100

Audience score: 8.1/10

Amazon description: "In 1958 New York, Midge Maisel's life is on track- husband, kids, and elegant Yom Kippur dinners in their Upper West Side apartment. But when her life takes a surprise turn, she has to quickly decide what else she's good at - and going from housewife to stand-up comic is a wild choice to everyone but her."

No. 3: "Fleabag" — 88/100

Average critic score: 88/100

Audience score: 8.0/10

Amazon description: "Fleabag is a hilarious and poignant window into the mind of a dry-witted, sexual, angry, grief-riddled woman, as she hurls herself at modern living in London. Award-winning playwright Phoebe Waller-Bridge writes and stars as Fleabag, an unfiltered woman trying to heal, while rejecting anyone who tries to help her and keeping up her bravado all along."

No. 2: "Catastrophe" — 89/100

Average critic score: 89/100

Audience score: 7.7/10

Amazon description: "Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan write and star in this R-rated comedy about a one-week stand between a Boston ad exec and a London schoolteacher that leads to an accidental pregnancy. When Rob moves to the UK to help figure things out, cultures clash and hormones flare as these two realize they don't know the first thing about each other."

No. 1: "Transparent" — 92/100

Average critic score: 92/100

Audience score: 7.2/10

Amazon description: "When the Pfefferman family patriarch makes a dramatic admission, the entire family's secrets start to spill out, and each of them spin in a different direction as they begin to figure out who they are going to become."