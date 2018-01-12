Tech :  Amazon's ad revenue is set to surge in 2018 (AMZN)

Amazon’s ad revenue could reach $4.5 billion in 2018, a 61% increase from $2.8 billion in 2017
Amazon’s ad revenue could reach $4.5 billion in 2018, a 61% increase from $2.8 billion in 2017, according to JPMorgan.
Additionally, Amazon’s ad revenue is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55% in the two years through 2019, to reach $6.6 billion, according to the note.
Here are some of the drivers that could contribute to Amazon’s growing ad business this year:
But, Amazon is still far behind Google and Facebook in terms of advertising. Google and Facebook generated $61 billion and $27 billion in the first three quarters of 2017, respectively. However, the $4.5 billion figure still positions Amazon well ahead of other companies vying for the third dominant ad spot. For example, Snap generated around $540 million in total revenue — nearly all through advertising — in the first three quarters of 2017.
