Tech Amazon's stock jumps 6% after its 4th-quarter results beat the Street's expectations (AMZN)

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Amazon will report its fourth-quarter results on Thursday after the market closes. Here's what Wall Street analysts are expecting the company to report, according to data collected by Bloomberg:

  • Revenue: $59.85 billion; Amazon posted $43.74 billion in the same period a year earlier
  • Revenue from Amazon Web Services: $5 billion (estimate from just one bank — RBC); AWS posted $3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016
  • Earnings per share (GAAP, not accounting for impact of tax reform): $1.83; Amazon earned $1.54 a share in the fourth quarter last year.

With Amazon's shares trading at more than 300 times its projected earnings for 2017, its stock could take a steep stumble if its numbers miss the mark.

In addition to the top and bottom line numbers, investors and analysts will also likely be scrutinizing Amazon's report for updates on AWS and Whole Foods, the grocery chain Amazon purchased last year. AWS, Amazon's cloud computing operation, has been providing the bulk of its profits in recent quarters. But there's ongoing concern about whether and the extent to which AWS will be affected by potential price cuts from competitors, which include Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Amazon has said Whole Foods will add to its bottom line, but investors will likely be looking for more details about how Amazon is integrating the grocery chain into its operations.

Business Insider will be covering Amazon's results as soon as they cross the wire. So hit refresh or click here for the latest details.

