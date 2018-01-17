Tech :  Apple has reportedly nabbed its first comedy TV series — starring Kristen Wigg and produced by Reese Witherspoon

news

Apple has reportedly acquired a half-hour comedy series starring Kirsten Wiig and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon.

It marks the first comedy series for the company's original scripted lineup.



Apple is bulking up its TV output with original comedy.

The tech giant has greenlit its first half-hour comedy series, which will star Kristen Wiig, marking her return to television after leaving "Saturday Night Live" in 2012.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple outbid multiple parties to nab a 10-episode series executive produced by Reese Witherspoon (she's also executive producer on the HBO award-winner "Big Little Lies"). The series inspired by the upcoming short story collection titled "You Think It, I'll Say It," by Curtis Sittenfeld. The short stories are described as upending "assumptions about class, relationships, and gender roles in a nation that feels both adrift and viscerally divided."

Former "30 Rock" producer Colleen McGuinness is the creator of the yet-to-be-titled series, and will be the showrunner. It's unclear when the series will begin production as the show is not attached yet to a production studio. Apple will only be releasing the series, and will not own it, according to THR.

The series marks Apple's fifth scripted series that's in production. Others include the Steven Spielberg-produced "Amazing Stories" and the space drama, "See."

Apple is racing to compete with the likes of Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu in the original content streaming space. It was reported last summer that the company was ready to drop $1 billion in the next year to make originals. It also grabbed former Sony executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg to oversee it.

Business Insider contacted Apple but did not get an immediate response.