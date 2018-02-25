Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Apple is working on high-end headphones that may launch as soon as this year (AAPL)


The new headphones would have better sound than AirPods

Apple Beats 10 play

Apple Beats 10

(Hollis Johnson)

  • Apple is making over-ear headphones, according to a new report.
  • The accessory will be Apple-branded and focus on audio quality.


Apple is developing a new pair of over-ear headphones, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the KGI Securities analyst with an excellent track record of predicting future Apple products. Apple Insider first found Kuo's report.

Kuo says the headphones will have a new design, but doesn't go into specifics. It sounds like the headphones will be similar to the over-ear headphones Apple makes through its Beats subsidiary. They would also build on the success of AirPods, Apple's wireless earbuds and carry the Apple branding, not Beats branding.

Apple is also likely to focus on audio quality to set the headphones apart from Beats and other similar headphones. They could launch as soon as this year.

Read more details on Apple Insider.

