Tech :  Apple just put the finishing touches on its new $5 billion headquarters — and the results are stunning (AAPL)


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Apple's $5 billion campus in Cupertino, California, with its famous "spaceship" building, is finally finished.

(YouTube/Duncan Sinfield)

Apple's $5 billion campus in Cupertino, California, with its famous "spaceship" building, is finally finished — and employees are moving in.

Most of the heavy machinery has been moved off campus, and there's only a little bit of landscaping left to do, according to a new video by drone videographer Duncan Sinfield.

The campus, calld "Apple Park," is a huge benefit for the 12,000 lucky Apple employees who get to move in (Apple has 25,000 employees in Silicon Valley). Employees started moving to their new headquarters last year.

Among the perks for employees at Apple Park are new food and gym facilities, fancy new office chairs, a state-of-the-art theater for on-campus presentations, and a giant garden stocked with fruit trees.

Plus, employees in the "ring," as the main building is called by Apple insiders, will get to work in a state-of-the-art building that blurs the indoors and outdoors. It's a stunning campus.

Take a look:

The front doors to Apple Park are four stories tall and made out of glass.

(YouTube/Duncan Sinfield)


The entire campus is landscaped with native plants and trees.

(YouTube/Duncan Sinfield)


Inside those big atriums are meeting places and cafes for Apple employees to run into each other.

(YouTube/Duncan Sinfield)


This is Steve Jobs Theater, a 1000-seat space where the iPhone X was first launched.

(YouTube/Duncan Sinfield)


The fountain inside the ring has finally been filled with water.

(YouTube/Duncan Sinfield)


The campus can look like a golf course from above.

(YouTube/Duncan Sinfield)


But Apple has made a lot of effort to keep the campus environmentally friendly, not just visually green. The entire roof is covered with solar panels, for example.

(YouTube/Duncan Sinfield)


The campus is off limits to the public. Here are people driving by it.

(YouTube/Duncan Sinfield)


On the right is a visitor's center that sells exclusive Apple swag and coffee. It's the only place on campus where visitors are allowed without a pass.

(YouTube/Duncan Sinfield)


Scores of fruit trees have been planted inside the ring. Apple's cafes will use fruit from the campus.

(YouTube/Duncan Sinfield)


There's also a state-of-the-art gym on the campus and two basketball courts.

(YouTube/Duncan Sinfield)


The fountain inside the ring is a stunning blue color.

(YouTube/Duncan Sinfield)


Watch the whole video here:



