Tech :  Apple 're-programmed' the roof on one of its stores because it had an ice problem (AAPL)


Apple built a gorgeous new Apple store on Chicago's waterfront this year.

It's got beautiful glass walls, a roof that looks like an Apple laptop, and is one of "Apple's most significant worldwide retail locations," according to a press release published when it opened in October.

It's also got one big problem: people discovered in late December that icicles tend to hang off of its roof in cold weather, forcing parts of its courtyard to be closed for safety reasons.

Unfortunately, Chicago gets a lot of cold weather.

But not to worry! An Apple spokesperson told the Chicago Tribune it should be fixed in a software update:

"The roof has a warming system that's built into it. It needed some fine-tuning and it got re-programmed today. It's hopefully a temporary problem."

