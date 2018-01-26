Tech :  Apple's iCloud service is having technical issues (AAPL)

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Apple's iCloud service seems to be having issues on Friday, as users on social media reported they couldn't access their iCloud email.

Apple's own system status page displays 19 current issues, mostly with iCloud services like Find My iPhone, Mail, and Calendar. The page says that only 1.5% of users are affected.

Apple's status page says that iMessage and App Store are fine. Business Insider staffers were able to log in to iCloud from a computer in New York a few minutes ago.

Apple declined to comment but it's a safe bet that people at the company are working to fix the issues.

