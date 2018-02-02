Home > Business Insider > Tech >

AT&T will prioritize 5G in 2018 (T)


Tech AT&T will prioritize 5G in 2018 (T)

  Published:

The second-largest US telecom plans to roll out 5G mobile internet for customers across a dozen US cities in 2018

Global Mobile Network Usage Peak play

Global Mobile Network Usage Peak

(BI Intelligence)

AT&T is set on becoming the first US company to launch a 5G cellular network by the end of 2018, according to AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson in the company’s Q4 2017 earnings report.

The second-largest US telecom plans to roll out 5G mobile internet for customers across a dozen US cities in 2018. The 5G network will be based on the newly accepted industry standard for 5G technology, which was finalized in December by 3GPP, the international wireless standards body.

And just last week, AT&T was cleared by the FCC to move forward with its acquisition of FiberTower, which will give AT&T the majority of its millimeter wave spectrum licenses. This is significant because millimeter wave is crucial to AT&T’s 5G strategy, according to Stephenson.

Although there’s massive hype around 5G technology and its impacts on smartphones,Stephenson admitted that the company’s 5G launch won’t include smartphones. That’s because it's likely that the technology in smartphones won’t be ready for 5G by the end of 2018. Instead, AT&T’s first 5G devices will be pucks, which are essentially small portable modems that work like hotspots, that can connect other devices to the network.

