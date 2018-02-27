Tech :  Barbra Streisand says she successfully cloned her pet dog — twice

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Barbra Streisand told Variety that she successfully made two clones of her Coton de Tulear dog, which died in 2017.

  • She said the new dogs had different personalities.

Barbra Streisand said in a new interview with Variety that she successfully made two clones of her pet dog.

The singer said two of her Coton de Tulear dogs were cloned from cells taken from the mouth and stomach of her dog Samantha, who died last year at 14 years old.

"They have different personalities," Streisand said of the two clones, Miss Scarlet and Miss Violet. "I'm waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her brown eyes and seriousness."

Our new basket of adorables

A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on

Streisand added that she owned a third dog of the same breed, Miss Fanny (pictured in the Instagram post above), who she said was a distant cousin of the original dog.

In 2015, Tech Insider profiled the South Korean lab Sooam Biotech, which took up the practice of cloning dogs for $100,000 each.

Read Variety's profile of Streisand.

