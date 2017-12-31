Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Bitcoin is climbing on the last day of 2017


The cryptocurrency was worth $13,324, up more than 4% as of 12.30 p.m. GMT on New Year's Eve 2017.

Bitcoin started the final day of 2017 with an increase in value, and looked set to end the year on a high note.

The cryptocurrency was up more than 4% as of 12.30 p.m. on New Year's Eve 2017, according to data from Markets Insider.

Its value was $13,324 per coin, having gained more than $540 in value over a 24-hour period.

Bitcoin had a rocky ride over the Christmas period, swinging from below $13,000 to above $16,000 in the final week of the year.

Bitcoin was still down on its all-time high of $19,843 per coin, which it hit around December 17, 2017, before a sharp fall in which it briefly dipped below $11,000.

The cryptocurrency was still down 12% on its value one week before, but was trending upwards into the new year.

If the price holds steady for the rest of New Year's Eve, Bitcoin will finish 2017 be up around 1,300% from its value at the start of the year, when it was hovering around $1,000.

