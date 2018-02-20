Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  'Black Panther' had one of the best opening weekends in movie history — here's how it stacks up against the biggest blockbusters of all time


  • Published: , Refreshed:

'Black Panther' made more money in its opening weekend than 'Jurassic World,' 'The Avengers' and 'Captain America: Civil War.'

(Marvel Studios)

  • Over Presidents' Day weekend, "Black Panther" made $242 million at the domestic box office.
  • Its earnings made the movie one of the biggest domestic opening weekends of all time.
  • It also easily beat "Deadpool" as the biggest February opening ever.
  • See how "Black Panther" compares to some of the biggest opening weekends of all time.

Over Presidents' Day weekend, "Black Panther" exceeded projections and earned itself a spot as one of the biggest domestic opening weekends of all time, behind only "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

The film's expected earnings were between $165-170 million. But in its long weekend opening, it ended up making $242 million domestically, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (In its first three days at the box office, "Black Panther" made $201.7 million.)

Counting the total Presidents' Day weekend earnings, "Black Panther" had the second biggest domestic box office opening of all time, just ahead of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Counting only the three-day weekend (including Thursday but excluding Monday), it's the fifth biggest domestic box office opening of all time.

"Black Panther" easily took the slot for the biggest February opening of all time from 2016's "Deadpool," which held the record at $152.2 million.

"Black Panther" beat out some of Marvel's biggest movies and biggest opening weekends, including "The Avengers" (2012), "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015), and "Captain America: Civil War" (2016).

The massive success of movies like "Black Panther" and "Wonder Woman" proves that movies starring people of color and women work at the box office.

See how "Black Panther" compares to other opening weekends below:

(BI Graphics)
