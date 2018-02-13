Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  'Black Panther' is on track to have a bigger opening weekend than 'The Dark Knight,' 'Rogue One,' and every single 'Hunger Games' movie


Marvel's "Black Panther" is about to have the biggest February opening of all time.

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

In addition to rave reviews, Marvel's "Black Panther" is on track to have the biggest February opening weekend ever.

And if domestic box-office sales go the way experts are predicting, they could even surpass some of the biggest openings of all time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, tracking service NRG estimates the movie's domestic debut will be between $165 million and $170 million, which would make it the biggest February launch of all time, beating 2016's "Deadpool," which opened at $152.2 million.

Two weeks ago, NRG predicted "Black Panther" would make $125 million opening weekend. So that number could surge even higher.

As Franklin Leonard, founder of The Black List, pointed out, if the projections are correct that means "Black Panther" could beat some of the biggest openings of all time. It could have a bigger opening than movies including "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I," "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," "The Dark Knight," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and all movies in "The Hunger Games" franchise.

Here's how films with massive opening weekends compare to the "Black Panther" projections:

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I" (2010): $125 million

(Warner Bros)


"Furious 7" (2015): $147.18 million

(Universal)


"Spider-Man 3" (2007): $151.1 million

(Columbia Pictures)


"Deadpool" (2016): $152.2 million

(20th Century Fox)

"Deadpool" holds the record for best February opening of all time, but could lose it to "Black Panther" this weekend.



"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" (2016): $155.08 million

(Lucasfilm)


"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" (2013): $158 million

(Murray Close/Lionsgate)


"The Dark Knight" (2008): $158.4 million

(Warner Bros.)


"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (2016): $166 million

(Warner Bros.)


"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II" (2011): $169.18 million

(Warner Bros.)


"Black Panther" projections: $165 million and $170 million

(Disney)


"Beauty and the Beast" (2017): $170 million

(Disney)


"Iron Man 3" (2013): $174.14 million

(Marvel)


"Captain America: Civil War" (2016): $179.1 million

(Captain America Civil War)


"Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015): $191.3 million

(Marvel)


"The Avengers" (2012): $207.4 million

(Disney)


"Jurassic World" (2015): $208.8 million

(Universal Pictures/"Jurassic World")


"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (2017): $220 million

(Lucasfilm)


"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015): $247.96 million

(Disney)


