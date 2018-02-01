Tech :  Brand integrations are infiltrating streaming shows (NFLX, AMZN)

Consumers increasingly expect a commercial-free video experience from OTT video services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which means brands can’t buy ad space to capitalize on the rising popularity of certain shows
Consumers increasingly expect a commercial-free video experience from over-the-top (OTT) video services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which means brands can’t buy ad space to capitalize on the rising popularity of certain shows.
Marketers can, however, use “brand integrations” to get product placements incorporated directly into shows. New data from the Branded Entertainment Network (BEN) shows that 100% of Amazon’s original programming contains brand integrations, while 91% of Hulu originals and 74% of Netflix originals incorporate them. For example, HP laptops are featured in “Bartlett,” a new series distributed on Vimeo and Amazon Prime Video.
Here are few observations regarding brand integration strategies for videos:
