Tech :  Brand integrations are infiltrating streaming shows (NFLX, AMZN)

Consumers increasingly expect a commercial-free video experience from over-the-top (OTT) video services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which means brands can’t buy ad space to capitalize on the rising popularity of certain shows.

Marketers can, however, use “brand integrations” to get product placements incorporated directly into shows. New data from the Branded Entertainment Network (BEN) shows that 100% of Amazon’s original programming contains brand integrations, while 91% of Hulu originals and 74% of Netflix originals incorporate them. For example, HP laptops are featured in “Bartlett,” a new series distributed on Vimeo and Amazon Prime Video.

Here are few observations regarding brand integration strategies for videos:

Brand integrations often take longer to plan than video ads. Developing engaging 15- and 30-second video ads is no simple task, but brand integrations often take longer to plan out due to a 6-month “gestation period,” according to BEN CEO, Gary Shenk. This means that writers and ad planners need to analyze scripts to ensure a brand placement is appropriate and works with the plotline without being overtly promotional.

For the likes of Netflix, brand integrations help support subscription revenues that are used to reinvest into more content. Consumers get to continue enjoying their shows commercial free, and brands get access to audiences that are increasingly cutting the cord and shifting TV-viewing to digital, OTT content. But it’s up for debate whether product placements drive brand awareness or sales. Do viewers of a show really notice the products characters interact with or have placed in their house? Some data suggests that 60% of consumers feel more positive toward a brand they recognize from a product placement. Although the brand placement of Eggo Waffles in Netflix’s “Stranger Things” was not planned, mentions of the waffles on social media increased 143% in the week leading up to the shows second season premier.

