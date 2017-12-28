Tech :  BuzzFeed has fired its White House correspondent after allegations of inappropriate comments to a colleague

news

BuzzFeed News' White House correspondent Adrian Carrasquillo has been let go following an investigation into inappropriate comments to a colleague.

The publication investigated several employees including Carrasquillo who appeared on a version of the "S****y Media Men" list viewed by Business Insider.



BuzzFeed News has fired its White House correspondent after allegations of inappropriate comments to a colleague.

Adrian Carrasquillo was let go following an internal investigation, a representative told Business Insider on Wednesday.

"We are saddened by these circumstances, but we take these issues extremely seriously," the representative said. "We're committed to ensuring that BuzzFeed remains a place where everyone is treated respectfully by his or her peers."

Last month, BuzzFeed News began investigating several of its staffers after their names appeared on a Google spreadsheet titled "S****y Media Men" that was being passed around media circles. It listed unverified allegations against men in the media and publishing industries. Carrasquillo's name appeared on a version of the list seen by Business Insider.

The former White House correspondent was fired on Wednesday after a new complaint came to light that included evidence of inappropriate comments he'd sent to a coworker.

"In responding to a complaint filed last week by an employee, we learned that Adrian violated our Code of Conduct by sending an inappropriate message to a colleague," a spokesman said. "This followed a reminder about our prohibition against inappropriate communications."

The existence of the list, which was circulated following revelations of decades-long harassment by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, was reported by BuzzFeed, and included anonymous allegations of verbal, physical, and sexual abuse that the list's author advised should be taken "with a grain of salt."

The list helped spark a conversation about harassment in digital media that has led to the departure of staffers at several new-media outlets.

Former Vox Media editorial director Lockhart Steele was fired in October after allegations of sexual harassment, and several top Vice employees left the company following similar allegations.

Carrasquillo did not immediately return Business Insider's request for comment.