Tech :  Colin Firth says he 'wouldn't work with' Woody Allen again over sexual assault allegation


Colin Firth joins the growing list of actors who have denounced Woody Allen over sexual assault allegations from Allen's adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow.

  • Firth told The Guardian, "I wouldn't work with him again," in response to an inquiry about Farrow's first televised interview on Thursday.

Colin Firth has joined the growing list of actors who have disavowed filmmaker Woody Allen after working in his films.

Firth told The Guardian, "I wouldn't work with him again," in response to an inquiry on the first televised interview from Dylan Farrow, Allen's adoptive daughter who alleges that the filmmaker sexually assaulted her when she was seven years old.

Firth, who starred alongside Emma Stone in Allen's 2014 film "Magic in the Moonlight," joins actors like Greta Gerwig, Rebecca Hall, and Timothée Chalamet in denouncing Allen over Farrow's accusation.

In her interview with CBS News on Thursday, Farrow called on actors to "acknowledge their complicity" in perpetuating Hollywood's "culture of silence."

"I have been repeating my accusations unaltered for over 20 years and I have been systematically shut down, ignored or discredited," Farrow said. "If they can't acknowledge the accusations of one survivor's how are they going to stand for all of us?"

