Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Conservative, white male Google employees are filing HR complaints over conversations people are having about diversity (GOOG)


Tech Conservative, white male Google employees are filing HR complaints over conversations people are having about diversity (GOOG)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A story from Wired says conservative at Google have "weaponized" HR.

james damore play

james damore

(Business Insider)

  • Conservatives at Google are complaining to HR when colleagues talk about diversity issues, according to a new Wired report.
  • Employees told Wired HR is being "weaponized."
  • The story comes a few weeks after former Google engineer James Damore said he's suing the company for discrimination against white and male conservatives.


Conservative employees at Google are filing complaints to the company's HR department in attempts to shut down conversations about diversity, according to a new Wired story.

The Wired story says conservatives at Google are engaging in conversations about diversity and then complaining to HR that the comments from their colleagues are offensive to white men and/or conservatives. In effect, these employees are using Google's own HR policies against it to prove a point.

From the Wired story:

Meanwhile, inside Google, the diversity advocates say some employees have “weaponized human resources,” by goading them into inflammatory statements, which are then captured and reported to HR for violating Google’s mores around civility or for offending white men.

The Wired story also charts how far-right groups online are exposing the identities of LGBTQ Google employees, a practice that started around the same time former engineer James Damore wrote his infamous memo on diversity at the company that led to his firing last year. Damore is suing Google for discrimination.

You can read the full Wired story here.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Trifad This Ghanaian built a cool water based bicycle to ferry school kidsbullet
2 Tech A syphilis-ridden mummy in Switzerland is a distant ancestor of...bullet
3 Tech If a nuclear weapon is about to explode, here's what a safety...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Cura Cannabis Solutions is dominating the vaporizer market.
Tech A startup that makes cannabis oil for vaping wants to be America's first $1 billion 'marijuana unicorn'
HomePod comes in two colors (for now): white and "space gray."
Tech Apple's new $350 'HomePod' smart speaker is available to buy right now — here are 7 things you should know before buying it
Apple HomePod
Tech Apple fanboys tried to buy Apple’s new speaker in the middle of the night — but it didn’t go on sale until the morning (AAPL)
Danny McBride in "Arizona."
Tech How Danny McBride helped a 26-year veteran assistant director finally get his first shot in the director's chair