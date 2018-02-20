Tech :  Courtney Love shares emotional birthday message to Kurt Cobain: 'God I miss you'

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Courtney Love took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of her late husband, Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain, on what would have been his 51st birthday.

(AP Images)

  • Courtney Love shared an emotional Instagram post for what would have been her late husband Kurt Cobain's 51st birthday on Tuesday morning.
  • The Nirvana singer committed suicide in 1994.

Courtney Love shared an emotional message on Instagram in honor of what would have been her late husband Kurt Cobain's 51st birthday.

Love posted a black-and-white photo of her and Cobain on Tuesday morning with a caption that reads, "happy birthday baby god I miss you."

happy birthday baby god I miss you

A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove) on

Cobain, the lead singer of the alt-rock band Nirvana, shot and killed himself in 1994.

Last year, Love discussed with "Good Morning America" the difficulties of raising her daughter, Francis Bean, into a "normal childhood, as normal as possible for living in Beverly Hills," without Cobain.

"She's enigmatic like he was," Love said. "She's got a very dry, kind of, sick sense of humor that he had. I mean he had a really sick sense of humor, but dry."

