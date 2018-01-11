Tech :  'Deadpool 2' release date has been moved up to May 18

news

"Deadpool 2" will now open in theaters on May 18.

It will now come out a week before "Solo: A Star Wars Story."



It looks like we're going to get the return of the Merc with a Mouth sooner than expected.

20th Century Fox is moving up the release of "Deadpool 2," the sequel to its 2016 box office sensation, from June 1 to May 18.

First reported on Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter, and confirmed by Business Insider, the release will now have the anticipated sequel in theaters before the next "Star Wars" movie, "Solo," the standalone Han Solo movie. "Solo" will open a week later on May 25.

Fox is also shifting around some other Marvel IPs.

"The New Mutants," which will look at teen heroes from the X-Men world, is being moved from April 13 of this year to February 22, 2019. And "Gambit," the long-in-development project starring Channing Tatum in the title role, is being moved from February 14, 2019 to June 7, 2019. A big reason for that move is that the project can't hold onto a director. Gore Verbinski ("A Cure for Wellness") exited the movie on Thursday.

The first "Deadpool" movie earned over $783.1 million worldwide.