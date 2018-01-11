Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  'Deadpool 2' release date has been moved up to May 18


Tech 'Deadpool 2' release date has been moved up to May 18

  • Published:

The sequel to the hit Fox movie will now open before "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

deadpool fox final play

deadpool fox final

(20th Century Fox)

  • "Deadpool 2" will now open in theaters on May 18.
  • It will now come out a week before "Solo: A Star Wars Story."


It looks like we're going to get the return of the Merc with a Mouth sooner than expected.

20th Century Fox is moving up the release of "Deadpool 2," the sequel to its 2016 box office sensation, from June 1 to May 18.

First reported on Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter, and confirmed by Business Insider, the release will now have the anticipated sequel in theaters before the next "Star Wars" movie, "Solo," the standalone Han Solo movie. "Solo" will open a week later on May 25.

Fox is also shifting around some other Marvel IPs.

"The New Mutants," which will look at teen heroes from the X-Men world, is being moved from April 13 of this year to February 22, 2019. And "Gambit," the long-in-development project starring Channing Tatum in the title role, is being moved from February 14, 2019 to June 7, 2019. A big reason for that move is that the project can't hold onto a director. Gore Verbinski ("A Cure for Wellness") exited the movie on Thursday.

The first "Deadpool" movie earned over $783.1 million worldwide.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech The 2 exercises that will keep you fit for lifebullet
2 Tech A Chinese company you've never heard of beat Samsung to the punch...bullet
3 Tech How often you need to exercise to see results, according to the...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

This is how the bitcoin mining machine was depicted on a flyer Kodak handed out at CES. Note the "Kodak" logo.
Tech You can now rent a Kodak-branded bitcoin-mining rig — but you'll have to hand over half of the profits you make (KODK)
null
Tech There's a giant 65-inch 4K OLED TV hiding inside this rectangular box and watching it magically 'roll out' will blow your mind
null
Tech Intel's telling some customers to avoid its fix for the Spectre and Meltdown attacks — because of a big bug (INTC)
MarkZuckerberg2016
Tech Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is changing its news feed so it's actually 'good for people' (FB)