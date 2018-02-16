Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Drake gave away nearly $1 million in the new music video for his No. 1 single 'God's Plan'


Drake said he gave away the entire $996,631.90 budget of his new "God's Plan" music video during its production in Miami.

(YouTube/DrakeVEVO)

  • The Miami Herald previously reported that Drake recently donated $25,000 to a Miami high school and $50,000 to a student at the University of Miami. He performs at both locations in the uplifting video.

The rapper Drake said he gave away nearly $1 million in the production of the new music video for his single "God's Plan," which has held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the three weeks since its release.

The video opens with lines of text: "The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away. Don't tell the label."

In the uplifting video, the 31-year-old rapper donates oversized checks and full carts of free groceries to Miami citizens.

The Miami Herald previously reported that Drake recently donated $25,000 to a Miami high school and $50,000 to a student at the University of Miami. He performs at both locations in the "God's Plan" video.

Watch the video:

