Tech :  Ellen Pompeo signed a blockbuster deal for 'Grey's Anatomy' that will make her more than $20 million a year — here are the other TV actresses making millions

Ellen Pompeo signed a blockbuster deal for 'Grey's Anatomy' that will make her more than $20 million a year — here are the other TV actresses making millions


Ellen Pompeo, the star of ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," is set to make over $20 million a year after signing a new deal with the network.

Ellen Pompeo in "Grey's Anatomy."

Ellen Pompeo, the star of ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," is set to make over $20 million a year after signing a new deal with the network, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ABC has ordered a 15th and 16th season for the series as a part of its new deal with Pompeo, who will become a producer on the show for the first time while starring as the show's eponymous lead, Meredith Grey.

Pompeo's new contract will also make her the highest-paid actress on a primetime drama series, according to THR.

Her contract includes a $575,000 per-episode deal, along with a seven-figure signing bonus and an estimated $6 million to $7 million in backend equity for the series.

"I'm 48 now, so I've finally gotten to the place where I'm OK asking for what I deserve, which is something that comes only with age. Because I'm not the most 'relevant' actress out there," Pompeo told THR in an interview about her deal. "I know that's the industry perception because I've been this character for 14 years. But the truth is, anybody can be good on a show season one and two. Can you be good 14 years later? Now, that's a f---in' skill."

Pompeo told THR that she has had to fight for her pay over time. At one point, she said she was denied a raise by ABC after asking for $5,000 more than the salary of her costar Patrick Dempsey, whom she was making less than at the time.

"I asked for $5,000 more than him just on principle, because the show is 'Grey's Anatomy' and I'm Meredith Grey," Pompeo said. "They wouldn't give it to me."

In 2017, Pompeo ranked as the fourth highest-earning actress in TV, with $13 million earned between June 2016 and June 2017, according to Forbes.

Check out how Pompeo fared in the 2017 list from Forbes below:

Amanda Luz Henning Santiago contributed to an earlier version of this post.

10. Pauley Perrette ($8.5 million)

10. Pauley Perrette ($8.5 million) play

10. Pauley Perrette ($8.5 million)

(Tommaso Boddi / Stringer/Getty Images)

Perrette earned her six-figure salary from playing forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on "NCIS."

It looks as though playing Abby for the past 14 years has payed off.



9. Robin Wright ($9 million)

9. Robin Wright ($9 million) play

9. Robin Wright ($9 million)

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty)

Thanks to her role on the acclaimed Netflix series "House of Cards," Wright has become one of the top female earners in television.

Wright also had a role in "Wonder Woman," and the upcoming films "Justice League" and "Blade Runner 2049" this year.



8. Priyanka Chopra ($10 million)

8. Priyanka Chopra ($10 million) play

8. Priyanka Chopra ($10 million)

(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The Bollywood actress' major sources of income this year came from her drama "Quantico," as well as her endorsement deals with Pantene, Lyf Mobile, and Nirav Modi.

Chopra also had a role in the film "Baywatch" this year.



7. Kerry Washington ($11 million)

7. Kerry Washington ($11 million) play

7. Kerry Washington ($11 million)

(Jason Kempin/ Getty Images)

Washington makes big bucks starring in Shonda Rhimes' hit series "Scandal," but the series wasn't the actress' only source of income this year. Washington also voiced a character in "Cars 3" and made money off of her endorsement deals for Neutrogena and Movado.



6. Julie Bowen ($12 million)

6. Julie Bowen ($12 million) play

6. Julie Bowen ($12 million)

(Getty Images)

Bowen's "Modern Family" salary is more than generous, and makes up the bulk of her yearly take home.

The actress is also starring in Melissa McCarthy's upcoming film "Life of the Party," which hits theaters May 2018.



5. Mariska Hargitay ($12.5 million)

5. Mariska Hargitay ($12.5 million) play

5. Mariska Hargitay ($12.5 million)

(Noam Galai / Stringer/Getty Images)

Thanks to an impressive episode fee, Hargitay has racked up quite the salary from her show "Law & Order: SVU" - in addition to some backend cash.



4. Ellen Pompeo ($13 million)

4. Ellen Pompeo ($13 million) play

4. Ellen Pompeo ($13 million)

(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Nearly all of Pompeo's earnings come from her long-running series "Grey's Anatomy," though the actress also has an endorsement deal with skin-care company Philosophy.



3. Mindy Kaling ($13 million)

3. Mindy Kaling ($13 million) play

3. Mindy Kaling ($13 million)

(Joe Scarnici / Stringer/Getty Images)

"The Mindy Project" creator generated her income from her popular series in addition to her two roles in the upcoming films, "Oceans 8" and "A Wrinkle in Time."

Kaling is also developing another series with NBC called "Champions."



2. Kaley Cuoco ($26 million)

2. Kaley Cuoco ($26 million) play

2. Kaley Cuoco ($26 million)

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Cuoco earns $1 million per episode playing Penny on the hit CBS series "The Big Bang Theory."



1. Sofia Vergara ($41.5 million)

1. Sofia Vergara ($41.5 million) play

1. Sofia Vergara ($41.5 million)

(Getty Images)

Vergara's wealth comes from her well-paid gig on the hit series "Modern Family," as well as her licensing deals with SharkNinja Coffee and Rooms to Go.

The actress also has her own line of perfumes, which are some of the highest-selling celebrity fragrances across the globe.



