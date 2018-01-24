Tech :  Elton John just announced he is officially retiring from touring — but not before a 300-show extravaganza that will take him to every continent

news

Elton John is retiring from touring.

But not before he embarks on a global tour in September, which will see him play 300 shows around the world.

He said the decision is not due to ill health, but that his "priorities have changed" and he is now focused on his children, husband, and family.



Elton John just announced he is officially retiring from touring — but not before he embarks on a global 300-show tour starting in September.

The 70-year-old singer, known for countless hit songs like "Tiny Dancer" and "Candle in the Wind," announced his decision at a highly anticipated press conference in New York on Wednesday, which was streamed live online.

Hosted by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, Elton said: "My priorities have changed in my life."

Speaking of husband David Furnish, he added: "We had children and it changed our lives. In 2015, David and I sat down with a school schedule and I said, 'I don't want to miss any of this.' My priorities now are my children, my husband, and my family."

The singer — who is a lifelong supporter of Premier League football team Watford — plans to continue making music, but said "mostly I will be taking my kid to soccer academy."

The global "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour will cover "every continent you can possibly think of" over the course of three years, according to the singer, who performed "Tiny Dancer" and "I'm Still Standing" live from New York City on the broadcast.

It promises to be a big production with the outfits all being made by Gucci.

Here's the promo photo for the tour:

Rumours began to circulate on Wednesday morning that Elton John was retiring when The Mirror reported that the star was calling quits on touring after being "dogged by ill health."

In April last year, the singer spent 12 days in hospital, including two nights in intensive care, after becoming "violently" ill over a are bacterial infection.

However, speaking on Wednesday the singer said: "If you're going to do 300 shows, you're not in ill health. I'm in great health."

On Tuesday, a pop-up event at King's Cross station also saw a self-playing piano with an augmented reality Elton sitting at it, performing "Your Song."

The event was part of the build-up to the announcement, which was teased with this video:

"If you let things happen for you, then that's the magic of life, and I will be creative hopefully up to the day I die," Elton said.