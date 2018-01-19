Tech :  Emerging markets are driving global app downloads and usage

The global app market continued to grow in terms of downloads, usage, and consumer spending in 2017
Global app downloads across the iOS App Store, Google Play, and third-party Android stores surpassed 175 billion downloads in 2017, up 60% from 2015. And time spent in apps per day grew 30% from 2015 to reach 3 hours on average.
Meanwhile, global consumer spending hit $86 billion in 2017, more than doubling the total from 2015.
App Annie expects to see continued growth in the global app market, driven largely by accelerating adoption in emerging markets. As growth in developed markets slows, emerging markets are the focal point of global app download and usage growth.
The expected growth in emerging markets could be more beneficial for Google Play over the iOS App Store, as the former tends to have a wider footprint in emerging regions. Android's dominance in emerging markets — which drive growth in app downloads and usage — bodes well for Google. While this will likely lead to increased consumer spending in apps and revenue for Google’s Services segment, Google Play will likely continue to lag behind the Apple App Store in that regard, as iOS generates more revenue per user and is popular in developed markets.
