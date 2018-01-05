Tech :  Facebook is reportedly testing Instagram Stories on WhatsApp (FB)

news

Facebook is reportedly testing a feature that would enable consumers to cross-post their Instagram Stories directly to WhatsApp, according to TechCrunch.

The Instagram Stories feature mimics Snapchat’s, allowing users to post pictures or videos that can be embellished with drawings, text, contextual information like location or temperature, and augmented reality (AR) filters, and disappear after 24 hours.

Facebook previously rolled out the ability to cross-post Instagram Stories to the Facebook app in October, after the initial stand-alone rollout of Facebook Stories saw lackluster uptake. The extension of this cross-posting ability to WhatsApp would enable consumers to post Instagram Stories inside WhatsApp Statuses with the encryption WhatsApp users enjoy in the app, and with the 24-hour lifespan of Stories content across Facebook’s properties. WhatsApp Statuses let users share text, photos, videos, and animated GIFs.

If Facebook adds WhatsApp as an additional outlet for Instagram users, it could help to usher consumers further into Facebook’s vast ecosystem.

The move would make it more seamless for users in Facebook’s ecosystem to share Stories content. Since the creation of Stories can be made in one central hub — Instagram users could create a Story and then post it on Facebook, Messenger, and now, WhatsApp — users won’t have to manually upload Stories to Facebook and its family of apps.

It could expand the global reach of Instagram Stories, particularly in emerging markets where Instagram uptake may be lagging.WhatsApp leads the global messaging app market with a 44%market share. WhatsApp is also the leading chat app in developing markets like Brazil, South Africa, and Indonesia, as well asIndia and Argentina. The ability to set a WhatsApp Status via Instagram Stories could encourage these WhatsApp users to engage with Instagram.

Instagram Stories tie into Facebook’s plan to transform WhatsApp into a hub for B2C chat. Instagram Stories has become an effective channel for businesses to connect with consumers — 1-in-5 businesses that post a Story receive a direct message from users. Integrating Stories with WhatsApp will make it more seamless for consumers to engage with businesses and use their services.

Improving the integration between Facebook and its family of apps is a goal Facebook is continuously working on. Last month, Facebook launched a click-to-WhatsApp ad unit, which enables businesses to link directly to their WhatsApp accounts from ads in the Facebook app. And Facebook began testing cross-app notifications between Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram in May to keep its users aware of notifications in any of the three apps.

Tightly integrating all of Facebook’s properties is crucial to the company's positioning in the global messaging app space, as it works to increase users' time spent, engagement, and dependence on Facebook’s apps.

